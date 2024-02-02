Michael Allio reveals whether he’d do Bachelor in Paradise again

Buckle up buttercups. Zaddy might return to your TV screens now that he’s single and ready to mingle again.

Yes, we’re talking about Michael Allio, the hunky widower who was first featured in Season 17 of The Bachelorette.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Michael, who found the love of his life in his wife Laura, but sadly, she passed away in 2019, leaving him with their young son.

Michael’s second attempt at finding love on the popular ABC show proved unsuccessful, as he bowed out early and returned home to be with his son.

The single dad was ready for another go around in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and at the time, it seemed he was heading for a happy ending with Danielle Maltby.

However, in September 2023, Michael revealed that he and Danielle had parted ways after a year of dating.

Now Michael is back on the market and recently dished about a possible return to the show.

Michael Allio talks about a possible return to Bachelor in Paradise

Michael was recently featured in his local newspaper, The Akron Beacon Journal, and he talked about the good times he had on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Filming is actually a lot of fun,” said Michael, when asked about a possible return to the franchise. “Everybody, for the most part, really gets along. It’s an emotional rollercoaster.”

While his first go-around didn’t end the way he had envisioned – given his split from Danielle, he hasn’t given up hope that there is a special someone out there, not just for him, but for her as well.

“I have no doubt in my heart that she will find somebody that is perfect for her,” Michael noted. “I’m sad it wasn’t me, but at the same time, I know my person is out there as well. So, the journey continues.”

Michael recently paid tribute to his late wife

We’ll have to wait and see if the 39-year-old single dad will get another chance at finding love on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, whether he returns to TV or not, Michael hopes for a better year than the one he had in 2023 – as noted by his New Year’s message.

We already know that he was dealt a hard blow with his breakup, but there were other lows that Michael wanted to forget.

Unfortunately, January of 2024 already started as a painful reminder of his wife’s passing – marking five years since he had to bid her goodbye.

Michael posted a beautiful video sharing how he and his son plan to honor Laura’s memory on the anniversary of her passing.

“Hope is all around us. Heaven is everywhere ❤️,” he captioned the heartwarming post.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.