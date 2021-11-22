Meri Brown threatens not to interact with Sister Wives fans after they ‘bash’ her family

Meri Brown didn’t appreciate her fans “bashing” her family. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown loves to interact with her fans but she made it clear that she draws the line at “bashing” her family.

During Sunday night’s premiere episode for Season 16 of Sister Wives, Meri took to social media to interact with her fans.

Meri usually live-tweets during the episodes along with Kody and his wives Janelle and Robyn, but none of the Brown spouses took to Twitter during the episode.

Christine doesn’t partake in live-tweets and it will likely remain that way now that Christine has left Kody. Meri was the only one of the five spouses to take to social media during the episode.

Meri Brown takes to Facebook page during Sister Wives episode

Meri, who is choosing to focus on gratitude amid Christine’s split from Kody, took to her Facebook page where she included a selfie, posing with her fist under her chin as she sat on the couch in a cozy-looking camo top.

She told her followers ahead of the episode to join her with popcorn and chat.

Thousands of Meri’s fans flocked to the comments to give their two cents about Sunday’s episode.

Many of Meri’s fans remarked that they appreciated how Meri supported Christine when she stormed away from Kody during the Coyote Pass scene.

Others commented how they love watching Sister Wives every week and gave Meri some compliments, to which she was happy to reply.

However, some of the comments on Meri’s posts apparently went too far and Meri had to warn her trolls to keep things nice or she won’t interact with them anymore.

Meri added a comment in the comment section and asked the trolls to be more mindful.

Meri Brown asks Sister Wives trolls to stop ‘mean’ comments, threatens not to return

“Y’all this is my family, can we at least be a little respectful of me in that?” Meri asked her followers. She then suggested the trolls not comment at all.

“Keep your mean thoughts to yourself maybe? Just a thought….” Meri added.

Meri’s comments during Sunday night’s episode. Pic credit: @LuLaRoeMeriBrownShop/Facebook

Meri wasn’t done when apparently one comment didn’t do the trick. She added another comment, this time warning her followers that if the trolls continue to “bash” her family, she’ll stop going live on social media during episodes.

“I can tell ya this friends,” Meri wrote. “This much bashing my family and I probably won’t do this again 🤷‍♀️”

This isn’t the first time (and certainly won’t be the last) that Meri Brown clapped back at trolls online when it comes to her family.

Back in March, Meri defended her title as Kody’s first wife, despite their estranged relationship and failed marriage.

And during one of Meri’s recent Fridays with Friends on Instagram, Meri laid down the ground rules for her fans when it comes to discussing her family.

“So, um, other ground rules… so, there’s this one, little, you know, TV show, um, that we… I mean… Like, I’m not gonna say I’m not gonna talk about it, but I am gonna say, ‘That’s not what we’re here for,'” Meri said.

“If you’re here for a tell-all about my family, uh, that’s not what this is for,” Meri declared.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.