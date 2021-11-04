Sister Wives: Meri Brown shows support for her sister wife Christine after she leaves Kody Brown

Meri Brown seemingly showed Christine support after leaving Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly supported her former sister wife, Christine Brown, amid the news of her split from their husband, Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody have struggled to work through their troubled relationship over the last several years, which seemed to start right around the time Robyn joined the family.

Sister Wives fans weren’t exactly shocked when Kody Brown announced that Christine had left him.

Christine confirmed the news just minutes later in her own Instagram post, in which she disabled commenting.

Sister Wives fans got to Kody’s comments on his announcement before he deleted them. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, they had mixed reactions about Kody and Christine’s split.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown supports Christine after leaving Kody

Amid the news of Christine and Kody’s split, Meri shared some words of encouragement to her Instagram Stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Wednesday, November 3, Meri shared a quote that read, “The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives. Meri added text that read “YES!” to the screenshot.

According to a source close to the Browns, Meri will be following in Christine’s footsteps and making an announcement of her own that she’s leaving Kody too.

Meri seemed to show support for her former sister wife of 27 years. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Although not an official statement, Meri’s Instagram quote is the only reaction from Kody’s other wives about Christine leaving the family.

Kody’s other wives have yet to speak about Christine’s split

Janelle hasn’t spoken out about Kody’s third wife leaving the marriage. Janelle and Christine have been spending a lot more time together recently, sparking Sister Wives fans to wonder if Janelle will be joining Christine if she hasn’t already.

Janelle and Christine vacationed together, without Kody, in California to take their daughters to Universal Studios. They’ve also partnered with each other to sell Plexus products on their new Instagram page named The Secret to Self Care.

Christine is renting a $1 million duplex in Utah, where she has always wanted to move. This would make for a perfect living arrangement for Janelle if she were to join her former sister wife in Utah.

Since Janelle moved out of her RV on Coyote Pass for the winter, it’s unclear where she’s currently living.

Robyn has remained the most tight-lipped of all the spouses. She hasn’t been active much on social media for a couple of years anyway, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Christine was tired of putting up with being pushed aside while Robyn hogged all of Kody’s attention. There has also been speculation that Robyn’s goal all along was to push the other wives out so she could have Kody all to herself.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.