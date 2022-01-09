Meri Brown shocks Sister Wives fans when she’s joined by estranged husband Kody and Robyn during live video

Kody Brown joined two of his wives during a live video recorded by Meri Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown shocked Sister Wives fans when he made a cameo appearance on his wife Meri Brown’s live video, alongside his other wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody has come under a lot of scrutiny by Sister Wives viewers this season for his strict pandemic rules that further divided his plural family.

Whenever Kody makes an appearance outside of the show, Sister Wives fans always pay attention to see if he really is as unlikeable as he comes across on TV.

As many Sister Wives fans know, Meri Brown hosts Fridays with Friends every week on her Instagram page.

On Friday, January 7, Meri took to Instagram, as usual, to interact with her BFF Jenn Sullivan and captioned this week’s video, “Fridays with Friends with special surprise guests! 😁”

Meri Brown gives Sister Wives viewers ground rules for joining her live videos

As Meri has done in the past, she gave her viewers a little bit of a disclaimer before she got started interacting with fans and welcoming her special guests.

“So, if you are here to get the scoop on a certain TV show, you’re not gonna get it,” Meri pre-warned her fans and critics. “Or these certain happenings and goings-on in a certain family, you’re not gonna get it.”

Meri continued, “This is my BFF. We get on here and we chat about nothing of substance. So if you’re here for, you know, something of substance… sometimes we give substance, I’m not gonna lie. It’s never like family substance or TV show substance but it’s substance.”

About another minute into the video, Meri looked off to the side of the camera, and asked a mystery guest, “Are you joining?”

A few moments later, Robyn, Kody brown’s fourth wife, popped her head into the video next to Meri.

Robyn and Kody Brown join Meri’s video along with son Solomon

“So, this is Robyn, in case you guys didn’t know,” Meri told her followers with a laugh.

Meri explained that she was at Robyn’s house because they were celebrating Ariella, the youngest Brown family member’s sixth birthday there.

Meri, Robyn, and Jenn went on talking about their normal weekly topics, and reading comments from fans as they came across the screen.

With three minutes left in the video, Kody Brown’s voice could be heard in the background as he talked to Robyn while she was still filming with Meri.

Meri apologized to her listeners as Kody interrupted the video while he told Robyn he figured out how to plug their surround sound into the USB port.

When a pair of fingers making bunny ears could be seen behind Meri’s head, Kody briefly popped his head into the shot, revealing that he was the one making the gesture.

“Hi, Jenn, it’s Sol and Kody here,” Kody said as his and Robyn’s son Solomon joined him in the background of the video behind Meri and Robyn.

Kody only stayed on camera for a few seconds before walking down the hallway to a different part of the house.

Meri’s video received plenty of comments, but she either deleted the negative ones about Kody, or many of her followers didn’t catch on that Kody made a quick cameo.

One fan, however, made a comment with which Meri agreed wholeheartedly.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“I have no hate for any of the wives,” Meri’s fan wrote. “I’m actually sick of all the smack talk about Robyn or any of these ladies!”

Meri simply replied, “Me too! 💙.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.