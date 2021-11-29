Meri Brown shares message about ‘showing up’ despite being rejected, Sister Wives fans say move on from Kody

Meri Brown seemingly sent a cryptic message to her estranged husband Kody about being rejected but continuing to show up. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly sent a message to her estranged husband Kody Brown about displaying tenacity amid rejection.

Meri Brown often shares cryptic messages on social media that many Sister Wives fans feel she uses to indirectly reach Kody.

Sister Wives couple Meri and Kody Brown’s fractured marriage

Meri and Kody’s marriage has been fractured for quite some time, dating back to Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015.

Since moving to Flagstaff, Meri and Kody’s marriage has further dissipated as Sister Wives fans are watching unfold this season.

The spiritually married couple admitted that they aren’t a romantic couple anymore and viewers learned last season that Kody withholds sex and romance from Meri.

A recent quote that Meri shared on her Instagram Stories hinted at the rejection she was met with last season after she tried to make advances and flirt with Kody.

Meri Brown shares quote about continually ‘showing up’ amid ‘rejection’

On Sunday, Nov. 28, Meri shared a quote that read, “Unconditional love is so rare in life that it is identity changing when somebody keeps showing up even when you reject them.”

One Sister Wives viewer took to Reddit to share a screenshot of Meri’s pic, where other fans of the show commented on it.

Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown’s quote was aimed at Kody

According to one Sister Wives fan, Meri shared the quote to show her fans that she’s persevering in her marriage to Kody and she’s finally seen that he mistreats her.

“I take this as she is acknowledging that she keeps trying even though he doesn’t and it’s hurting her,” they commented. “Maybe it’s a wake up call for her. Then again it’s Meri so who knows what she means.”

Pic credit: u/ConditionLow8597/Reddit

“Does this mean she loves Kody so unconditionally that she’’ll never leave no matter how often he rejects her?” asked another Redditor.

One Sister Wives viewer felt as though Meri’s behavior makes her seem like Kody’s obsessive ex who can’t take a hint.

“Right!!! At this point she’s the creepy ex who will not get the picture!” their comment read. “My chest feels tight thinking about it. Kody is repulsed by her and she needs to move the heck on.”

On the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri seemed desperate for Kody’s attention when the family met at Coyote Pass for their first cookout together in five months.

At one point, Kody was making smores and brought one to Meri. Meri told Kody that she heard Robyn instruct him to roast a smores treat and take it to her.

Although it wasn’t even Kody’s idea to make his first wife a smores, Meri acted as though it was the nicest gesture ever and admitted that she just relished in the idea of her husband giving her attention at all.

Despite Kody not treating Meri well for the majority of the last several years, it seems as though she’s not going anywhere.

The 50-year-old Sister Wives star has said that she’s committed to the family no matter what.

Earlier this year, Meri told her fans, “Struggling is crap. But I also feel the fight is worth it and there’s value to our family. I am committed, but I can only look in the mirror and work on myself. And that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.