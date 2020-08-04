Meri Brown celebrates daughter Mariah’s birthday, no mention of Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown celebrates daughter Mariah’s birthday with no mention of her spiritual husband, Kody Brown.

Mariah recently turned 25-years-old recently, and her proud mama used social media to celebrate her “miracle” baby. Despite all the drama with the Brown family, the mother and daughter duo are tighter than ever, especially since Mariah became engaged to girlfriend, Audrey Kriss.

Honoring her baby girl

Although Mariah is an adult, to Meri, she will always be her baby girl. Mariah is Meri’s only child, and she won’t ever let her daughter forget that.

Meri used Instagram to celebrate, honor, and praise Mariah on her 25th birthday. The reality TV star shared several photos of Mariah growing up.

She kicked off her message by revealing details of the day Mariah was born, like time of birth, her weight, and length. Then referred to Mariah as her miracle before gushing over her daughter.

“A quarter of a century today. 25 years of my sweet kid gracing us with her presence. 25 years of happiness and love. 25 years getting to be her mom. I consider myself blessed and lucky and fortunate to have her. She has brought me so much joy!!,” Meri wrote.” She feels deep and loves hard. She cares passionately. She fights for her beliefs and her rights. She stands up for the underdog. She always has. She always will.”

The TLC personality ended her birthday message by expressing her gratitude that she is Mariah’s mom. Meri also called her “my Sunshine, and my Punky Poo girl,” two of her nicknames for Mariah.

Fans were quick to notice Meri did not include photos of Kody or mention him at all in her post. Meri leaving him out is adding fuel to the fire the former couple is over.

A life without the Brown family

Meri and Mariah have both distanced themselves from the Brown family. Mariah is living her best life in Chicago with Audrey, while Meri is focused on her two businesses.

As fans know, she recently reopened her bed and breakfast in Utah, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, after temporarily shutting it down amid coronavirus pandemic. Meri’s primary source of income is selling LaRue clothing. However, the company is currently facing a hefty lawsuit that has made the company’s future uncertain.

The mother and daughter duo don’t spend much time with other members of the family. They do, though, continuously defend each other against the Brown clan.

Most recently, Audrey blasted Paedon Brown for saying he and Mariah can’t stand each other. The brother and sister have very different outlooks on life. Then Meri used Instagram stories to praise Mariah and her sexuality.

Meri Brown is one proud mother, and she wants the world to know it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.