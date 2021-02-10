Meredith Marks weighs in on the feud between Jen Shah and Whitney Rose

Meredith Marks chimes in on feud between Jen Shah and Whitney Rose. Pic credit:Fred Hayes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gave us a lot of drama during their first season.

And let’s be honest, Jen Shah was at the center of most, if not all of it.

Jen gave us a lot to talk about this season starting with her shocking blowups and her ongoing feuds with her costars.

One memorable altercation occurred between Jen and Whitney Rose and it carried through till the end of the season.

Whitney told Jen about a rumor which alleged that Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow were afraid of her. But Meredith and Lisa both denied that they had said any such thing.

Jen’s anger was further fueled by the timing of Whitney’s confession since it was revealed at her husband Sharrieff’s birthday party.

Jen tried to get to the bottom of the rumor, but it proved futile and the RHOSLC star completely lost it putting a damper on the festivities.

Jen blamed Whitney for ruining her husband’s party and has been lashing out at her despite getting an apology.

Now Meredith Marks is chiming in on the feud between the two women.

Meredith Marks dishes on Jen Shah drama

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had a chat with Danny Pellegrino recently and was asked about the feud between Jen and Whitney.

Everyone thought all was well with the two women after they talked things out and Whitney apologized.

However, Jen shocked her castmates and confused RHOSLC viewers during the cast trip to Vegas when she lashed out at Whitney once again.

During the interview, Meredith was asked if Jen was simply playing things up to drive a storyline on the show.

“I have no idea,” responded the mom-of-three. “I have no way of knowing what’s going on in anyone else’s head except my own…I definitely cannot predict what’s going on in Jennifer Shah’s head.”

Should Jen Shah move on from the feud with Whitney Rose?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star explained her views on the situation between her castmates.

And it seems she’s just as confused as fans are by Jen accepting the apology from Whitney and then continuing to be mad at her.

“There’s nothing wrong with her not being over what happened with Whitney,” admitted Meredith.

“The problem I had with it is the same thing with Mary. If you tell someone that, you know, you forgive them, you accept their apology, ‘we’re good, clean slate, we’re moving forward,’ then that’s where you’re at,” noted Meredith.

You’ll remember that Jen also had a similar incident with Mary Cosby early on in the season. And after Mary apologized and everyone thought they had made up, Jen continued to lash out at Mary.

By the end of the season, all of the RHOSLC women had grown tired of Jen’s dramatics. But who knows? Maybe they’ll be able to hash it all out at the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 airs on Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.