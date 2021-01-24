Meredith Marks talks ‘intense’ RHOSLC reunion, says ‘a lot more resolution’ is needed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast has been giving us clues about the Season 1 reunion.

And it seems we have a lot to look forward to.

If the season is anything to go by, the reunion will be nothing short of dramatic and over-the-top, much like some of the cast members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jen Shah and Heather Gay have both teased intense moments to come, and now Meredith Marks is reiterating the sentiment.

The fashionable Bravo star also used the word “intense” to describe what viewers can expect at the reunion.

And the women still have some unresolved issues despite the nine-hour event.

Meredith Marks talks “intense” reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently had a chat with Hollywood Life, and she dished about their first season on the show.

Read More Mary Cosby of RHOSLC explains why she had her odor glands removed

While there are still a few more episodes left before Season 1 ends, fans are already looking forward to the reunion.

We know that the women taped the in-person reunion earlier this month, which spanned over nine hours.

Host Andy Cohen shared a photo on Instagram while on set and spilled a little tea about what was going on.

Now Meredith is giving us more details about the highly anticipated event.

“Well, I think what everybody already knows is that it was very long. We were there for a very long time,” said the newly minted Bravo Housewife.

She continued, “It was definitely intense, there was a lot to cover. There was a lot that went on last winter. ”

Meredith thinks that more resolution is needed

Meredith is not the only RHOSLC cast member show that commented about how intense the reunion was.

Heather Gay shared similar sentiments a few days ago and admitted that the reunion was more intense than she anticipated.

However, during Meredith’s interview with the media outlet, she noted that her castmates did not reach much of a resolution.

“I personally do not feel that a lot of things got resolved,” confessed Meredith. “Some did, some did not.”

She continued, “There’s definitely a lot more resolution needed, not just for me. But I think –not to speak for anyone else–but from my point of view, it’s not just me who has still outstanding issues that need resolution. I think most of the ladies probably do.”

When asked if the reunion has left the cast divided, the brunette beauty responded, “I don’t know if I’d say if there’s any clear division. There are definitely people who are closer friends than others.”

“But it’s not like ‘oh this half is on one side and that half is on another.’ But I would say that there are individual issues between a multitude of the women,” admitted Meredith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollywoodLife (@hollywoodlife)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.