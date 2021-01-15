Heather Gay says the RHOSLC reunion was ‘much more intense’ than she anticipated

There are still a few more episodes left to go before we get The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

And, when the women sit down for their very first face-off with host Andy Cohen, things are bound the get heated.

With lots of tension among certain women in the group, and their own personal lives to delve into, fans are no doubt expecting the RHOSLC cast to bring it.

And, it seems they did just that!

Fan-favorite Heather Gay is still recovering from the recently taped Season 1 reunion, and it was much more than she bargained for.

Heather Gay talks about her very first reunion

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star shared a few tidbits from the highly anticipated reunion.

When asked about the experience Heather responded, “It went great from what I can remember.”

“I mean it’s all a huge fog. Like bits and pieces are coming to me like ‘did that happen?’ I don’t know if it was what I anticipated happening, if it’s a dream or nightmare I’ve had post, or if it occurred,” Gay continued laughingly.

“So I’m kind of in a fog of everything, but overall the talk notes of it was amazing and a rainbow of emotions and a beautiful set…”

The mom-of-three also shared how starstruck she was to finally meet Bravo head honcho, Andy Cohen, who she’s been a fan of for years.

“Andy Cohen was chef’s kiss” declared the RHOC star, who said she was also starstruck by the experience.

The RHOSLC reunion was intense

During the interview, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to share more details about the reunion, which was taped in-person.

We’re sure that the network took all the necessary safety protocols to ensure that the Salt Lake City Housewives didn’t have their first reunion remotely.

As for what will surprise viewers most when the reunion finally aires, Heather confessed, “I think just the level of emotion, you know like we got into it, we just really did.”

Gay continued, “It was much more intense than I anticipated it being. I didn’t realize how much kerosine was in the room.”

While she couldn’t give away too much, the Bravo star told the media outlet that in the end, “There was some resolution and there was some ripping open of new wounds.”

During the interview, the Utah resident didn’t share specific details about each cast member.

However, when Mary Cosby’s name was brought up, Gay divulged that we’re going to be hearing quite a bit from the controversial Housewife during the reunion.

“You’ll see a lot. Mary spoke up, you’ll see a lot from Mary.”

She added, “None of us were singing kumbaya but I think everyone was heard.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.