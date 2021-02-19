Meredith Marks reveals which castmate surprised her most while filming RHOSLC

Meredith Marks dishes on RHOSLC. Pic credit:Bravo

Meredith Marks is dishing about the castmate that surprised her the most while filming the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

And let’s just say, the person in question won’t come as a surprise to viewers.

In case you haven’t guessed yet, it’s Jen Shah.

Despite being a new addition to the franchise, it’s fair to say that Jen is one of the most dramatic Housewives in a long time.

It’s not just Jen’s over-the-top fashion that kept fans talking all season long.

Her angry outburst grew tiring and sparked outrage from fans after it became a regular thing in every single episode.

But apparently her castmate Meredith Marks was just as surprised by Jen’s behavior as the rest of us.

Meredith Marks was surprised by Jen Shah’s outbursts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star dished about Season 1 during an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

When asked which castmate surprised her the most, the fashionista named Jen Shah.

“I guess I would say I was probably the most surprised by Jen’s outbursts,” confessed Meredith. “You know, I really hadn’t seen much of that side of her previously. So, you know. I’d seen a little bit once at a dinner but like, not much.”

She continued, “So… I did not know that she was, you know, quite as hot-tempered– I guess would be the way to put it.”

And Jen’s hot temper has certainly been a major topic of conversation among viewers.

Many RHOSLC fans think that the 48-year-old was being overly dramatic for the show.

However, Jen has responded to these claims in recent interviews and made it clear that “What you’re seeing on TV, that is 100 percent Jen Shah.”

“You’re seeing my reaction to things,” noted Jen. “And every time I get upset or react. I’m not saying it’s the best way but that’s how I’ve always been.”

Does Meredith Marks think Jen Shah is putting on for the cameras?

During her interview on the podcast, Meredith Marks was asked if she believes Jen was overdoing it for the cameras.

But the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star doesn’t really think that her castmate’s behavior is all for show.

“I can’t answer. You know I can’t really speak for somebody else’s actions,” noted the reality TV personality. “I would have to say if it is for camera, they are based in reality.”

“I don’t think anyone can just put all of that on entirely. So I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Meredith added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.