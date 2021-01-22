Meredith Marks claps back at Jen Shah for saying she wasn’t ‘authentic or real’ on the show

Jen Shah has started a war of words with costar Meredith Marks which has now spilled over to social media.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars have been doing their media rounds and dishing about the show.

This also means talking about their castmates and that’s exactly what Jen Shah did in a recent interview.

She claimed that Meredith Marks has not been authentic or real on the show.

However, Meredith has caught wind of her costar’s comment and she had something to say about that!

What did Jen say?

Jen Shah has gotten herself in hot water with Meredith after a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During her chat with the media outlet, the outspoken Salt Lake City star shared that some of her castmates have not been their authentic selves on the show.

She named Meredith as the main castmate in question.

“I know she wasn’t being as authentic or real,” claimed Jen.

“She’s definitely trying to brand herself and her family in a specific way, which is fine… Meredith is actually a lot of fun when the cameras were off. She can be very fun and so she was not her normal self.”

Jen’s bluntness certainly does not bode well for the future of their already rocky friendship.

Things were already tense between Meredith and Jen after a few confrontations about Meredith’s friendship with Mary Cosby.

Furthermore, Jen has been talking negatively about Meredith’s marriage, and now her most recent comment is not sitting well with her costar.

Meredith claps back at Jen Shah

After Jen’s interview with the media outlet was posted on social media, it seems that someone directed Meredith’s attention to the video.

The brunette beauty had a response to her castmate calling her inauthentic and saying that she was more fun behind the cameras.

Meredith actually left a comment under the post sharing that she was going through “family health issues” and “an intense separation” during the filming of the show.

The Salt Lake City Housewife also noted that her own personal issues were coupled with her “friends” talking about her behind her back.

“Let’s see how wild and fun you feel like being around those friends,” commented the 49-year-old.

However, Meredith also affirmed, “I was 100% authentic to the place I was at in my life at that time.”

Whose side are you picking in the drama between the two castmates? Are you team Jen or team Meredith?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.