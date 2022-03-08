Memphis Smith posts remarks against narcissists, claiming to be ‘free from that grip’

Memphis Smith took aim against narcissists in a series of Instagram posts to her 90 Day Fiance followers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Memphis Smith shared a series of nasty posts about narcissists and related it to her personal experience.

Whether Memphis was directing the accusations and murky relations to her fiance Hamza Moknii was not made directly clear.

There has been a lot of off-camera drama surrounding Memphis and Hamza’s relationship so it’s possible that Memphis was in fact aiming her heated remarks towards Hamza.

Hamza has not responded to Memphis’ intense posts and instead posted about his engagement to her on the show and alluded to “many more surprises.”

Memphis’ mother had previously hurled claims of abuse at Hamza on his pictures and in comments to Memphis’ critics, which is another reason why Memphis’ alarming posts may be about him.

Memphis Smith posts series of allegations against narcissists to 90 Day Fiance fans

In an Instagram Story rant, Memphis posted a number of re-shared empowerment posts against narcissists that mentioned taking power over them.

One post called out “Narcs” as being “hilariously self-absorbed” and “mentally-unstable user[s].” It went on to detail that the narcissist was losing a great partner with their behavior.

To those points, Memphis added her own caption saying, “Free from that grip!”

Another re-shared inspirational quote read, “If your voice held no POWER they wouldn’t try to silence you.”

To which Memphis said, “Yes, I was weak and blinded but I’ve learned a valuable lesson. I can help others and my children!”

In another post directed at narcissists and how they live by double standards, Memphis commented, “Don’t worry my silence will not go unheard! I have an army behind me!”

Memphis Smith posts a series of pointed remarks against narcissists. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith berated her portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

In a bizarre and religious-oriented attack on the way she has been portrayed on Before the 90 Days, Memphis equated TLC to the devil.

There was no sympathy given by Before the 90 Days viewers, however, and they instead bashed her posts and perceived hypocrisy.

Memphis has faced a lot of criticism and heat from her behavior and actions on the show and has not been happy about the backlash she’s encountered.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.