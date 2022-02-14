90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers have no sympathy for Memphis after she berated her portrayal on the show

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are bashing Memphis Smith instead of sympathizing after she posted about her negative portrayal on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith made it clear that she was unhappy with the way she’s been portrayed this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and used her Instagram to vent about it recently, calling the show “the devil’s work.”

90 Day viewers have not given her the sympathy she was looking for and instead have criticized Memphis for all of her controversial behavior and actions on Before the 90 Days.

On top of that, Memphis’ approach in addressing her representation as well as the things she said in her irate and religious rant are being targeted by her haters on social media.

Memphis Smith is being criticized by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for her recent rant against the show

A Reddit thread was made that reposted the Instagram stories Memphis made slamming her portrayal on Before the 90 Days.

The subject of the thread read, “Memphis has regrets for signing on to the devil’s work (laughing/crying emojis).”

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to give their takes on Memphis’ ill feelings towards the show and how she’s come across.

The most popular opinion remarked, “I wonder if she’s mad they included her s******g herself while Hamza stands outside like ‘uhhhhh what did I get into?’ I also LOVE how she’s calling the show evil while her user name is ‘MissMemphis90day.'”

Another top comment read, “The show was not ‘brought to try to destroy’ her, she sought it out and signed up lol.”

To which someone agreed, “Yup. Better return that paycheck, lest you cash a check signed by the devil (eye rolling emoji).”

Someone else gave the insight, “You’d think she’d never watched any of the previous seasons and various spin-offs that exist. She’s an idiot.”

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii have a huge language barrier

On top of all the drama that already exists in their cross-cultural relationship, Memphis and Hamza have an extreme language barrier that Memphis admitted was worse than she thought once she arrived in Tunisia.

Hamza has very limited English skills short of the phrase “sexy time” and Before the 90 Days viewers hate the way Memphis speaks to Hamza like a child with incorrect grammar and form.

90 Day viewers most recently saw them communicating through a language translation device, which seems to be improving their communication.

