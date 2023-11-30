Memphis Smith claims ‘immigration marriage fraud’ after messy split from Hamza Moknii

It’s been a while since we heard anything from Memphis Smith, as her appearance on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days didn’t show her in the best light.

After fielding negative online comments, the mom of three took a step back from social media but recently returned with an interesting update.

In a video shared online, Memphis dished about immigration marriage fraud and claims she’s been a victim of that.

Her short-lived marriage to Hamza Moknii came to a tumultuous end after she had given birth to their daughter and had gotten Hamza to America.

The breakup wasn’t surprising for viewers who felt Memphis was moving too fast during her romance with Hamza.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It seemed the duo was more focused on a sexual relationship than anything else, and when Memphis arrived in Tunisia, it was apparent that they needed time to get to know each other.

Despite the red flags, Memphis was determined to marry Hamza and bring him to the U.S. to start their life together.

Unfortunately, that plan wasn’t fully actualized because while Hamza is still living his best life in Chicago, their relationship barely lasted longer than the season.

Memphis Smith says she’s a victim of Immigration marriage fraud after divorce from Hamza Moknii

Memphis is speaking out on social media, and in a recent post, she claimed to be a victim of immigration marriage fraud.

The 90 Day Fiance alum claimed in the video that it is something she’s been dealing with for the “last couple of years.”

While she didn’t name Hamza in the post, we know they tied the knot a few years ago, and she spent a lot of money trying to get him to the U.S.

Monsters and Critics also shared earlier this year that after finalizing their divorce, Memphis filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, as confirmed by In Touch.

It’s unclear if the mom of three tried to have her ex deported back to Tunisia amid her recent claims, but he’s still living in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Memphis noted in her post that “Immigration Marriage Fraud has been going on for decades. Many victims have been targets of ridicule for being ‘fooled,’ causing them to deal with their struggles silently on their own.”

90 Day Fiance star Hamza Moknii responds to scamming claims

Meanwhile, Hamza hasn’t responded to the recent claims made by his ex-wife, but he doesn’t seem bothered by her post.

However, 90 Day Fiance fans are calling him out on Instagram after he posted a video looking happy and carefree.

“Is he the guy that scammed the woman for a green card? Questioned one Instagram user.

“No,” responded Hamza, who has since turned off the comments on the post.

A fan calls out 90 Day star. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

Do you think Hamza only used Memphis for a green card to the U.S.?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.