90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith filed for bankruptcy after divorcing Hamza Moknii

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finalized their divorce in October 2022, and now news has surfaced of deeper problems for Memphis.

The new problems point to financial trouble in Memphis’ life, namely that she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy one month after her divorce from Hamza.

When Memphis was on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers watched her drop the bomb on Hamza that she wanted to get a prenup to protect her assets.

Now, according to her bankruptcy petition, Memphis doesn’t have any assets and instead has huge debts of nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

On the show, Memphis said she was a nurse practitioner and had two children from two past relationships that she needed to keep in mind while deciding to marry Hamza. Memphis and Hamza went on to have a daughter together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the details from the bankruptcy filing, Memphis is in dire financial straits. However, she has not spoken out about her financial woes.

Here are the details of Memphis Smith’s bankruptcy filing

According to InTouch, Memphis filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning it “can clear away many types of unsecured debts.” It’s common for people far behind on bills who don’t have the means to afford monthly payments and living expenses.

Memphis reportedly has no assets and claimed on the November 2022 filing that she had no income. However, an amended statement adjusted Memphis’ monthly income to $4,282.85.

According to the official documents, Memphis owes a total of $225,430.57 in debts and liabilities, and her monthly expenses equate to -$4,640.

Memphis and Hamza divorced just one month before Memphis’ bankruptcy filing.The pair split in spring 2022, around the time the Tell All for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was airing.

Memphis and Hamza moved quickly in their relationship

Memphis and Hamza met on an international dating website and talked for eight months before Memphis went to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time.

She traveled there with the plan to meet and get to know Hamza in person one week, marry him the next, and honeymoon the week after that.

The pair faced language, communication, and cultural differences, which ultimately led to problems. Issues over trust became an obstacle for the pair as well.

Despite their challenges, Memphis and Hamza went through with the wedding and found out they were pregnant during their honeymoon.

Hamza was revealed to be in America during the Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and they shared the news that their daughter had been born.

After their breakup around March 2022, Hamza moved to Illinois and began posting about how much he missed his daughter. Hamza’s sister Rawia claimed that Memphis defied a judge’s orders to let Hamza see their daughter.

While Memphis and Hamza have made a legal break from each other, it’s unclear how they will co-parent or how Memphis’ bankruptcy will affect everyone involved.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-5 are available on Discovery+.