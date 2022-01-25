90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are wondering what Memphis and Hamza have in common

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers don’t see what Memphis and Hamza have in common. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis and Hamza’s language barrier, cultural differences, age difference, and goals with one another appear to be totally out of sync in the eyes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans who have been bashing the couple’s chemistry on social media.

Many Before the 90 Days viewers are having trouble understanding what they even have in common since most of their time together has been filled with differences and misunderstandings.

Memphis went to Tunisia with the schedule to spend one-week meeting Hamza and getting to know him in person, the second week getting married, and the third week having a honeymoon period all before filing for the spousal visa so Hamza could go to America.

Having sex with Hamza has been a major priority for Memphis and has gotten her into trouble as viewers have seen. Hamza has also been rubbed the wrong way by Memphis’ urgency to get married instead of trying to get to know him better.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers don’t understand what Moknii Hamza and Memphis Smith have in common

Some Before the 90 Day fans think that Memphis and Hamza have their priorities mixed up and don’t seem to have much in common. The process of watching them try and advance their relationship has felt cringy to viewers in that vain.

Several popular tweets addressing the incompatibility of Memphis and Hamza’s relationship could be found on the social platform.

One meme featured a GIF of Mary J. Blige dancing with the lyric, “No Minuteman!”

The caption read, “Memphis and Hamza going to a hotel for 24 hours to have sex, but what are they gonna do the other 23 hours and 59 minutes….”

Memphis and Hamza going to a hotel for 24 hours to have sex, but what are they gonna do the other 23 hours and 59 minutes….

Another GIF with two guys talking to each other said, “Bro you make it so hard to root for you.”

The meme added, “Besides sexy time Hamza and Memphis don’t even seem like they like each other even a minimal amount.”

Besides sexy time Hamza and Memphis don't even seem like they like each other even a minimal amount.

Another meme introduced a GIF with the explanation, “*pretends to be shocked*.”

The GIF was followed by the caption, “Memphis is starting to realize that she doesn’t actually know this person she’s never met before…”

Memphis is starting to realize that she doesn't actually know this person she's never met before…

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans think Memphis Smith is disrespectful

The first night that Memphis spent in Hamza’s mother’s house she was given the rule by his mom that they were not to sleep together until marriage. Hamza’s mother woke up in the morning to find Hamza in Memphis’ bed which she was angry about.

Many Before the 90 Days viewers found it disrespectful that Memphis blatantly went against Hamza’s mother’s rules and cultural values.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.