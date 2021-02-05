Melissa Rycroft struggled to believe Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were making it work after The Bachelorette

Some Bachelorette alums are surprised Clare Crawley and Dale Moss made it as far as they did. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft understands what it means to find love on the show.

She also understands everything that works against couples as they try to make their relationship work after the show.

So, when Melissa watched Clare Crawley’s decision to shut down The Bachelorette for Dale Moss, she was surprised.

She didn’t think that Dale and Clare would last in the long run because they hadn’t had those deep and real conversations that help set the foundation for their partnership.

Now, it’s being reported that Melissa called this split long before it happened.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were predicted to break up

As it turns out, Us Weekly asked Melissa a while ago what couple she was surprised was still together.

“Well, right now, Clare and Dale,” she said at the time as per Us Weekly.

Back in November, Melissa revealed that she didn’t think they would last because they didn’t have those deep conversations that help define whether they are on the right page.

Melissa explained that she didn’t want to sound negative, but she didn’t think that Clare and Dale would last in the long run. She added that she thought the age difference was too much, as Clare at 39 years old was in a different place compared to Dale, who is 31 years old.

Shortly after Melissa’s comments, Bekah Martinez from The Bachelor revealed that she felt Clare was coerced into her engagement. Bekah felt that Clare hadn’t been given a choice about getting engaged.

Clare Crawley was shocked by Dale Moss’s breakup post

It was earlier this year that Dale posted on social media that he and Clare had broken up. He made it seem like it was a mutual statement.

Clare later revealed that she was completely blindsided by his statement, saying she had no idea that he would be sharing the statement online.

Dale has since spoken out about his decision to end things with Clare, hinting that he has regrets about how everything went down.

He also talked about mistakes, but added that they would be okay.

As for Clare, she has kept quiet about everything, simply telling fans that she was slowly coming out of the darkness. She has also revealed that she struggles with anxiety after The Bachelorette and her split from Dale.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.