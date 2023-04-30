Melissa Gorga teases RHONJ fate, ‘I have no idea’

Melissa Gorga’s future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is uncertain right now, and she knows it, so we’re all just playing the waiting game.

The mom of three expressed that sentiment during a recent interview while at the 3rd Annual Rescue Ball for the non-profit organization New York City Second Chance Rescue.

Melissa admitted that she doesn’t know what the network will do once the season is done and the reunion airs.

What we do know is that viewers want an end to the decades-long feud that we’ve been watching between Melissa, her husband, Joe Gorga, and his sister Teresa Giudice.

Their toxic family dynamic has been an ongoing storyline on the show, but now viewers have had enough.

Whether you are a Tre hugger or team Joe and Melissa, there’s one consensus between the sides–something has to give.

Teresa’s fans are hoping that this will be Joe and Melissa’s last season, while others want to see the OG get her walking papers once and for all.

So far, no decision has been made.

Melissa Gorga speaks about her future on RHONJ

The Envy by MG founder spoke with the U.S Sun at the charity event, where she was asked about her future on the show.

“I do not know what Bravo’s going to decide. I have no idea,” Melissa admitted.

This is not the first time that the 44-year-old has been asked about what will happen next season. A few months ago, Melissa admitted that it will be tricky to film the show going forward, given the state of her and Joe’s relationship (or lack thereof) with Teresa.

However, the RHONJ star reasoned that the network is likely waiting to see how things play out at the reunion before they make a decision.

The Season 13 reunion was filmed a few days ago, but there are still a few episodes left to play out before we get to that.

Melissa Gorga says Season 13 has been ‘brutal’

The Bravo personality also dished about the season during her chat with the media outlet, calling it “brutal.”

“It’s been brutal, and it’s very hard for me to watch. It’s hard for Joe to watch,” said Melissa. “It’s just been a very sad season for us, and it’s one of those things where some things are out of your control.”

Speaking of control, does Melissa’s sister-in-law have to power to get her and Joe axed from the show? Melissa certainly doesn’t think so.

“No, I do not,” affirmed Melissa.”I mean, I think that the Tre [Huggers] started the rumor, and people went with it, which is crazy to me.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.