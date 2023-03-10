Is Melissa Gorga worried about her future on RHONJ amid feud with Teresa Giudice?

Melisa Gorga got honest about her future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey amid her feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

The mom of three admitted during a recent interview that it could get tricky to film the show going forward, given their current situation.

Melissa was asked if her relationship with Teresa could affect her place on the show, and she admitted that “it possibly could, of course.”

She explained that the Bravo execs may have a dilemma in figuring out how to put them together next season.

“I think they can get to a point where they say, ‘don’t know how we’re gonna put these two in a room anymore,'” reasoned the 43-year-old. “Or they’re gonna put us in a room and say, ‘don’t speak to each other, we don’t care.'”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, with Season 13 still playing out, it’s still a little too early to tell what will happen, as Melissa explained during her chat on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“I have to get through the reunion first,” she said. “I think that’s what the producers are thinking right now as well, and executives. They want to get through the reunion.”

Viewers chime in on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s impact on RHONJ

During the podcast, the hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge shared their views.

While Tamra opined that the show needs both women, some listeners seemed to have disagreed.

One commenter argued that “Bravo paused production for Teresa. They wouldn’t do the same for Melissa. I can’t think of one impactful or memorable storyline Melissa has had outside of Teresa.”

Another person reiterated the sentiment and added, “Didn’t the show stop filming when Teresa went to jail??? GOODBYE MELISSA.”

“whether you like Teresa or not, she has brought a lot more to the Jersey franchise then Melissa has,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

However, people in the comments also defended Melissa’s position on the show.

“The show needs Melissa. Some of us watch for her,” wrote one commenter.

“Teresa needs a wake up call and realize the show isn’t hers! Shame on Andy if he drops Melissa!” added someone else.

Another person reasoned, “Melissa’s been on there 12 years she makes better TV than Teresa does Teresa doesn’t get along with anybody and she’s turning everybody against everybody.”

Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is living her best life amid the family drama

Despite all the drama surrounding her family, Melissa is not letting it affect her personal life.

The RHONJ star has been busy over the past few days making the media rounds, and she even co-hosted Good Day New York earlier this week.

The Envy by MG founder was stylish in a nude dress as she took a break from Jersey and showcased her best self in New York.

She posted about her busy day on Instagram writing in part, “Loved Co-hosting Good Day New York! How’d I’d do?! 💁🏻‍♀️ .”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.