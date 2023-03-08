RHONJ: Melissa Gorga wears nude dress for Good Day New York

Melissa Gorga kept it cute when she took over co-hosting duties on Good Day New York.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared snaps of her time in the city, where the show was filmed, and she stunned in a nude outfit that was quite perfect for the occasion.

She opted for a nude dress with short sleeves and a button-down detail from top to bottom. The bottom half of the dress had a slit down the middle, and it featured an accordion skirt with another set of buttons down the front.

The stunning dress had a defined waist and pockets at the top, and Melissa paired it with nude strappy heels.

Melissa posted several photos from her busy day, including one of her on the set of the morning show as she sat with host Rosanna Scotto while they enjoyed a cup of tea.

The 43-year-old was booked and busy for the day, as she also noted in her post that she had two other interviews on her plate. After showing off her co-hosting chops, she chatted with Extra TV and then an interview with Bravo by Betches.

“Loved Co-hosting Good Day New York! How’d I’d do?! 💁🏻‍♀️ Then @extratv & @bravobybetches AND don’t forget to tune in tonight LIVE at 11 PM. I’ll be on @enews! #rhonj,” Melissa captioned her post.

Melissa Gorga wants to get to a place of peace with Teresa Giudice

Melissa’s interview with Extra TV was an interesting one, and not surprisingly, they questioned her about her family drama.

Things are seemingly at a point of no return between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice, and while Melissa doesn’t want to be best friends with her sister-in-law, she does want things to change for the better.

“I wanna be able to be in the same room, I wanna be able to, you know, say hello, have my kids feel comfortable without all of the toxic hate,” confessed the mom of three. “Are we there right now? No, but I would love to get there.”

The Bravo personality confessed that with so much going on in the world right now, “I don’t wanna fight anymore…I just wanna keep the peace.”

Melissa also defended her husband, Joe Gorga, after his niece, Gia Giudice, called him an opportunist for posting a video with her dad, Joe Giudice.

“I don’t like the way they keep trying to push the narrative of ‘opportunist.’ It’s not fair, it’s a character assassination,” said Melissa.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes a huge giveaway by Divestum

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, in collaboration with Divestum, just shared a huge giveaway with her 2.7 million followers.

“HUGE GIVEAWAY🚨 FOR $4000!! 150 Winners!!” wrote Melissa in her post and explained that participants must follow the Divestum Instagram page and everyone they are following– 64 in total.

Participants also get five bonus entries for posting the contest on Instagram.

The winners will be announced on March 21, with one winner going home with $300, another taking home $250, and 50 winners will take home more than $2000 worth of products.

Melissa shared photos of all the products up for grabs and tagged the brands who donated the items for the giveaway.

Meanwhile, check out Melissa Gorga’s interview with Extra TV below:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.