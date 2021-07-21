Melissa Gorga shows off her fab shape in Khloe Kardashian’s jeans

Melissa Gorga showed off a photo of a fashion-forward trend, featuring jeans by fellow reality star Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga showed off her fabulous shape in a pair of retro-fitting jeans from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line of apparel.

The reality television star posed for a slideshow of two photos where she modeled a style that paid homage to the tailoring of the 1990s with a fit that was loose and comfortable.

The mother of three and wife of Joe Gorga posed for the two images in an outdoor area, wearing not only the jeans but a to-die-for bright, fitted, pumpkin-colored top.

The upper part of Melissa’s body was accented by the cut of her shirt. It featured a low, scoop neckline and cap sleeves. Tucked into her jeans, the top created a sleek look on the Housewives All-Stars cast member.

Melissa added high heels with a clear toe box, chunky necklaces, and several bracelets as part of her jewelry fashion. Large hoop earrings that almost touched her shoulders finished off her look.

Melissa Gorga appears to have a partnership with the Good American brand and offered fans the chance to get their own pair at a discounted price.

Grunge style has returned with an update

The fit of jeans Melissa wore in the photograph had several key elements of 1990s fashion.

Ripped at the knees, grunge fashion popularized the look of worn-out, light-colored jeans with frayed edges. The rips signified rebellion. Hip hop also hit the mainstream in the 90s and denim was a large part of this look by adding a wider fit at the thighs and ankles.

Melissa wore what appeared to be an updated look of the time, with a cleaner cut and less of a worn-out style.

Khloe Kardashian helms the company that produced the jeans Melissa wore in the snap. They range in sizes from extra small to those who need a larger fit. The brand is inclusive of every size and shape of women.

RHONJ fans were divided over Melissa’s forward-fashion look

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared to be divided over her acceptance of the newest fashion trend taken from the past.

“Just change your name to Melissa GORGEOUS,” penned one follower.

Fans of Melissa Gorga were on the fence regarding her fashion style in her latest social media upload. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“Not feeling these jeans at all ,,,,” wrote a second fan.

“You’re gorgeous but I was really hoping the hideous jean trend would end. I guess not,” remarked a third Instagram user.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.