Melissa Gorga says tearful moment with Teresa Giudice felt like they were ‘saying goodbye’

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice shared an emotional moment in the latest episode, and by emotional we mean tears were shed.

However, while it seemed like a step in the right direction for the feuding twosome, it wasn’t, because hell hasn’t frozen over quite yet.

That was not the start of a new chapter for the women, it was more of a goodbye–at least that’s how Melissa felt about the moment that played out during their trip to Ireland.

The cast members visited a cave and since they were celebrating Teresa’s pending nuptials the focus was on her. They were tasked with telling a story about the OG by drawing it on the wall inside the cave.

When it was Melissa’s turn to explain her artwork she started to cry. She explained that her drawing showed Teresa’s parents with a very young Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga leaving Italy for the US to start a new life many years ago.

The other cast members were moved to tears as well, as so was Teresa, who stood up and hugged her sister-in-law–something we rarely see between them.

However, before you start reading too much into the tearful scene, let’s just pump the brakes on that or you’ll be sorely disappointed.

Melissa Gorga says the moment with Teresa Giudice felt like goodbye

When the scene played out Melissa explained in her confessional, why she got emotional in the cave, saying “It’s just sad to me that this was a family, and to draw them from the beginning struck me like, ‘Wow look where we are right now.'”

The mom of three reflected on the moment again, during her stint on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show and explained that their touching moment was nothing to celebrate.

“It didn’t feel celebratory,” confessed Melissa. “It felt like we were saying goodbye, and you see like, yes my true feelings came out, I started crying cause I was like emotional.”

The 44-year-old said she was tearful because the “family is like broken, you know, and that Joe doesn’t have that family anymore, any of them basically.”

Teresa Giudice speaks on the tearful RHONJ scene with Melissa Gorga

Teresa also reflected on the tearful scene with Melissa during the After Show.

“Yeah I got emotional about that cause like, I did remember like at one point it was just the four of us, and we were so tight, and unfortunately it’s not like that anymore,” said the mom of four.

The rest of the cast was touched by the moment as well since they’d seen firsthand how toxic things have become between Teresa and the Gorgas.

Newbie Jenn Fessler confessed to shedding a tear or two along with her castmates as they watched Melissa and Teresa’s interaction in the cave.

“We all started crying, it’s so heartbreaking, and everybody got caught up in that moment,” said Jenn.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.