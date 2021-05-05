Melissa Gorga says she’s classy in new IG post, do her RHONJ fans agree?

Melissa Gorga asked fans if she was classy in a new Instagram post. Pic credit: NBC/Aaron Kopelman

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said she’s classy in a new Instagram post. Do her fans agree?

The reality television star and mother of three shared a slideshow of two images where she posed poolside.

In the snap, Melissa wore a fitted, scoop-necked tank paired with wide-legged striped pants in tones of white and light brown.

She posed with her hands on her hips and looked directly at the camera.

Melissa wore high-heeled sandals and layered necklaces in the image, which appeared to be taken at a resort in Turks and Caicos for the Real Housewives All-Stars.,

How did her fans react to the photograph?

Melissa: Classy or not?

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section of the post to share their opinions on whether or not Melissa appeared to be classy in the snap.

“Please stop with the lips…they are starting to look like Teresa’s,” wrote one fan of Melissa’s noticably plumper pout.

Melissa asked fans if she looked classy in the caption of a new Instagram snap. Check out their responses. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“Loveee these pants,” penned a second fan followed by a heart eyes emoji and a red heart.

“Those pants are everything,” claimed a third Instagram user.

Melissa’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs called her pal “classy and sassy” while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick used a series of fire emoji as her commentary.

Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs loved Melissa’s snap as did Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

What is Real Housewives All-Stars?

Real Housewives All-Stars is a special starring some of your favorite Bravo stars as they have some fun in the sun.

The special series stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards.

In the above photo, which Melissa shared to her Instagram feed, the cast stuck model poses on a large luxury yacht in Turks and Caicos. The women filmed for a week at the end of April to film the special that will air on the Peacock network.

It’s the first time Bravo’s producers have grouped some of the strongest women from their respective series together for a different type of reality series. Many of these women will likely bring the drama to this group the same way they do on their own shows, and viewers cannot wait to see the chaos that ensues.

Melissa asked her followers in the caption, “Are you ready for this!!! And all the personalities?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.