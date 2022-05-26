Melina Nasab stands out in ‘strawberry swirl’ ensemble

Melina Nasab shares sweet photos in colorful outfit. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 star Melina Nasab has been proving that pink is her color in her recent social media shares.

Melina’s latest post saw her in pink from head to toe as she took a stroll surrounded by greenery and pleasant weather.

Bachelor Nation appreciated Melina’s daring pink look and sang her praises for the fashionable photos.

Melina Nasab dazzles in pink and white

Melina Nasab took to Instagram to wow followers with a pop of pink.

In her series of photos, Melina wore a pink and white mini blazer dress that showed off her legs.

Melina elevated the look with her accessories, pairing the ‘strawberry swirl’ dress with a gold chain belt, white Chanel bag, pink wide brim hat, and embellished glasses with a pink tint.

Melina kept the pink and white theme with white sneakers that featured light pink fluffy fabric on top to complete the look.

In the final photo, Melina gave a better close-up of her accessories, showing a white fabric roped around her funky pink hat.

Melina captioned the post, “and suddenly you craved a strawberry swirl.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Melina Nasab’s pink ensemble

Melina’s friends, fans, and followers loved the pink look and took to the comment section to shower Melina with compliments.

One of Melina’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars, Ency Abedin, commented, “Heaping spoonfuls !!”

Other comments included, “DAAANG!!,” “Hottie,” “It’s giving unlimited toppings,” and many fire emojis.

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina’s pink and white swirl blazer wasn’t the first time she graced her feed with a pink blazer dress.

This month, Melina shared a series of photos in a pink blazer dress with a low-cut neckline that showed off her tanned chest and legs.

Melina went for a slicked-back look with her hair and added a sense of sparkle with star-shaped necklaces, star earrings, and embellished heels. Melina’s other accessories included a purse and rings, as well as a matching pink scrunchie holding her hair in a bun.

Melina captioned the post, “bread winner energy.”

Melina is one of the many women from The Bachelor Season 26 that could potentially appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

While the cast list is not yet confirmed, it is confirmed that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer will host the summer spinoff, and Wells Adams will return as the island’s signature bartender.

Which ladies from The Bachelor Season 26 do you hope to see on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.