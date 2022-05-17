Melina Nasab exudes ‘bread winner energy’ while pretty in pink

Melina Nasab flaunts her beauty in pink. Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab debuted on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

Recently, Melina set social media ablaze in a hot pink ensemble.

Melina’s latest post received lots of love from both fans and Bachelor Nation stars.

Melina Nasab flaunts her legs in hot pink

Melina Nasab took to Instagram to share several photos of herself in a pink blazer dress against a teal building backdrop.

The Bachelor Season 26 star posed confidently in a silk pink blazer dress with revealing cut-outs and a low-cut neckline showing her chest and bronzed skin.

Melina accessorized the look with a silver star necklace, star earrings, rings, strappy embellished heels, and a brown snakeskin purse.

For hair, Melina slicked her dark tresses back into a bun with a scrunchie that matched the pink color of her outfit.

In other photos, Melina gave her followers a closeup of her makeup throughout the post. The fitness enthusiast kept with the pink trend by rocking a bold pink eyeshadow and a plump pink lip. She completed the look with clear skin, blush, and full brows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melina captioned the post, “bread winner energy.”

Melina Nasab receives love for her ‘Barbie’ look

Melina’s friends and followers adored her bold pink ensemble and took to the comments to compliment the look.

Melina’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Kate Gallivan commented, “So chic it honestly hurts,” with a pink heart emoji.

Fellow The Bachelor Season 26 costar Ency Abedin commented, “You have won my heart,” adding a pink heart emoji.

Another commented, “You are Barbie goals. unhealthily obsessed with this look.”

Other comments praised the look and Melina’s caption, writing, “SLAY,” “big time,” “Love this look and this caption!” and “YOU & that caption.”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 26 stars express interest in Bachelor in Paradise

Now that Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is officially set to return, several women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor have shown interest in going on the island.

It’s not yet known who exactly will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast and if Melina Nasab would be interested in returning to the franchise.

However, Melina’s costars, such as Teddi Wright and Serene Russell, have shown interest and even listed the Bachelor Nation men they’d be open to striking up a relationship with.

Stay tuned to see what familiar faces will be headed to paradise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.