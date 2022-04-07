Serene Russell details the unique party styles of her costars from The Bachelor Season 26

Serene Russell shares a video that captures her costars’ party styles. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell and the women from The Bachelor Season 26 formed tight bonds and have enjoyed fun outings and parties together.

Recently, Serene shared a video that embodied the different ways she and her costars like to party.

Tagging several The Bachelor Season 26 stars in the video, Serene appeared to hit the nail on the head as Bachelor Nation star Susie Evans agreed with her post.

Serene Russell shares video on how her costars party

Serene took to her Instagram stories to share a TikTok video from an account dedicated to zodiac signs.

In the video, three women react to an NSFW song in three different ways.

The video attached certain zodiac signs to each woman’s reaction. The woman standing completely still during the song was labeled the Cancers, Virgos, Libras, and Capricorns. The woman swaying back and forth with a drink in her hand was labeled Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. Finally, the woman jumping up and down and getting hyped up for the song was labeled Aries, Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Serene took it a step further by tagging her costars in the video based on which Bachelor Nation star reflected each reaction.

Serene suggested that Teddi Wright and Lyndsey Windham were the types to not react to the music. She also declared that Hunter Haag, Genevieve Parisi, and herself were most like the woman in the middle with the drink in her hand. Finally, she tagged Susie Evans, Marlena Wesh, and upcoming Bachelorette Rachel Recchia as the energetic partier in the video.

Along with sharing the video, Serene wrote, “every time I see this I think of the party bus 😭 way too accurate 😂.”

Susie Evans, who was tagged in the video, reshared Serene’s post and expressed her agreement, writing, “Hahhaha this is spot on.”

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 26 stars interested in appearing on Bachelor in Paradise

While their time on The Bachelor has ended, some of the women from Clayton Echard’s season have already expressed interest in appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

So far, both Serene Russell and Teddi Wright have shared a willingness to try for a second shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise. They even listed some of the Bachelor Nation men they’d be interested in forming a connection with on the island.

Serene mentioned her top three would be Andrew Spencer, Rodney Mathews, and Brandon Jones, and Teddi Wright mentioned Andrew Spencer and Ben Smith, although Ben has stated he will not go on BIP.

Time will tell what’s next for the ladies of The Bachelor Season 26 and their involvement with the franchise.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.