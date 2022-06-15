Melina Nasab adds a pop of color to tennis ensemble

Bachelor Nation’s Melina Nasab shows off her style on the tennis court. Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab is not afraid of color, especially when it comes to shades of pink.

The athletic Bachelor Nation star hit the tennis court recently, but she didn’t wear the traditional white tennis garb.

Instead, Melina wowed with a splash of color on the court.

Melina Nasab accentuates her curves in tennis skirt and top

Melina Nasab took to Instagram to share photos of herself on the tennis court looking trendy and toned.

In the first photo, Melina looked off to the side and smiled while wearing a pink collared crop top and matching pleated skirt.

Melina held a tennis racquet in one hand as she accessorized the look with a white cap, large pink glasses with clear lenses, and white wristbands. Melina also put her dark tresses in a sporty ponytail.

Other photos in the post saw Melina showing off her colorful tennis outfit from several angles as she struck different poses. The final slide included a selfie of Melina smiling in the car.

Melina captioned the post, “serving on & off the court.”

Melina’s followers raved about her tennis shoot and sang the Bachelor Nation star’s praises in the comment section.

One commenter wrote, “Yesss!!! It’s a country club summer !”

Another used a tennis pun commenting, “Can’t wait to cause a racquet together.”

Other comments included, “YESSSSSS,” “TENNIS SKIRT SEASON,” and “Pic two for the win!!!”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab shows off sultry cowboy look

Along with proving she can rock colorful sporty attire, Melina also showed she can pull off bright cowgirl looks as well.

In a recent share, Melina posed on a plot of land with nature surrounding her.

Melina wore a red low-cut buttoned-up cardigan and red pants. Over the red outfit, Melina included a chain belt, and she accessorized the look with necklaces and a tan cowboy hat.

Melina let her long dark hair hang down and got dolled up with a face full of makeup and a red manicure.

Bachelor Nation stars and fans reacted to the red western look.

Melina’s The Bachelor Season 26 star Mara Agrait commented, “Gorgeous! Love the fit.”

Ency Abedin, “I can’t look away.”

Other comments included, “The most vibrant little soul!!!” “Oh my GOD,” “Omg stunning friend.”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Time will tell what sultry and colorful ensemble Melina will wear next.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.