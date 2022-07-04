Meghan King is dating again after split from Joe Biden’s nephew

Meghan King is moving on from her divorce with a new beau. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King left a lasting mark during her time on Real Housewives of Orange County as the one who exposed Brooks Ayers’ cancer scheme. Fans loved her tenacity and refusal to back down. Viewers also saw her on-camera marriage struggles with ex-MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Once Meghan left RHOC, she was still in the public eye as a social media influencer and blogger, and fans also remained interested in her love life. She divorced Jim and later married political celebrity Cuffe Biden Owens, which also ended in an annulment.

Now Meghan is off the market once more and in a new relationship with a businessman and heir to a machinery fortune.

Meghan King is dating Nola-based CEO Trevor Colhoun

Although neither has confirmed the romance, it is reported that Meghan is dating Trevor Colhoun, a CEO and businessman based out of New Orleans. They have apparently been dating on the low for three months and met through mutual friends.

Trevor’s age is unknown, but he graduated from college in 1999 with a degree in economics and holds a Master’s degree from NYU. He is the founder and CEO of a digital behavioral health company and is also a partner in an investment firm. It does appear that Trevor was married with two sons as of 2020, but no information is known about his current marital status, although we can assume he is likely unmarried.

Aside from being a business professional, Trevor is also heir to the John Deere tractor fortune. Meghan is still based in St. Louis, which proved a problem in her previous marriage, and Trevor is located in Louisiana, so her fans are hoping the distance isn’t an issue for this new couple.

Meghan has had ups and downs in her previous relationships

Meghan was newly split from her annulment to Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, when she met Trevor. The pair were only married for two months when they split and had a whirlwind romance of only one month. At the time, she felt an annulment was the appropriate ending for such a short union and said the relationship with Cuffe felt like an arranged marriage.

The Bravo universe was introduced to Meghan in 2015, a year after she married Jim Edmonds. The show documented their struggle to get pregnant, the birth of their daughter Aspen, and their journey to become pregnant with twins Hart and Hayes. Meghan split from Edmonds in 2019 after allegations of an affair. Their tumultuous split played out on social media, and Jim is now engaged and set to marry Kortnie O’Connor, with whom he allegedly cheated on Meghan. Their son, Hart, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy in October 2020, and the two still struggle to co-parent their children.

Meghan’s first marriage was to her college sweetheart, Brad McDill, who she married in July 2007 after meeting at the University of Mississippi. They called it quits four years later, legally separating in October 2011.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.