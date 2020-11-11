Matt James’ season of The Bachelor premiere date revealed – Right on time despite COVID-19

Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor lead this summer after ABC faced criticism over the lack of diversity.

The franchise faced backlash after constantly casting Caucasians in the lead role and they decided to do something different this summer.

After Matt was originally cast for Clare Crawley’s season that was set to start filming in July, ABC decided to remove Matt from the season and make him a lead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This happened after Clare seemingly called him out for using The Bachelorette platform to promote himself and his charity. She also asked the guys to stop promoting themselves on Cameo to raise money.

There was no proof that Matt was doing what she was accusing him of and ABC decided to give him a chance.

Now, they are ready to share his season with the world.

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor will air on time

On Instagram, the official The Bachelor account shared that Matt’s season will premiere right on time despite filming under COVID-19 restrictions.

Read More Peter Weber hints he will spill all The Bachelor tea a year after his season concluded

The new season will air Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on ABC. This means that the show will return to its regular Monday night timeslot.

“Let’s keep the New Year’s party going,” read the message in the video promoting Matt’s season.

“It’s a date.”

We don’t know a lot about this season, but we do know that Matt was thankful for getting the chance to be the next Bachelor. He told his friend Tyler Cameron that he wanted to come home with a woman by his side.

Matt James dodged a bullet says his friend Tyler Cameron

Matt hasn’t said much about Clare’s season other than the fact that he was sad that he didn’t get to meet her. But Tyler had a different view on things.

Tyler has been vocal about Clare’s season of the show, sharing that he believes Matt dodged a bullet with her. Clare was set on picking Dale Moss from the beginning, as she told Chris Harrison that she had just met her future husband when he stepped out of the limo.

But Matt isn’t braving this The Bachelor journey by himself. We know that Hannah Brown has been in Pennsylvania to support Matt and Tyler has also been there.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.