Matt James hangs out with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca behind the scenes

The Bachelor star Matt James filmed his season at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania back in the fall.

During filming, there were parts of the day where Matt was not in contact with the women.

He was spending time with producers and the crew, just relaxing or getting ready for a dinner date.

After Monday’s episode of the show, Matt decided to share some backstage videos of himself hanging out with producers and the crew.

In one video, Matt is seeing jamming out with Julie LaPlaca, one of the producers on The Bachelor.

Matt James jams out backstage to Let’s Get Married

In his Instagram Story, he referenced Kit’s question of what he was doing before he got to The Bachelor.

In the video, he’s sitting on a folding chair in front of a half-empty fridge. He’s in his suit, and he’s dancing and singing to the song, Let’s Get Married by Jagged Edge.

Julie is sitting next to him, dancing as well.

He tagged Julie in the video along with another producer Steven Salado. Steve walks through the video, as the three are clearly just hanging out, waiting for Matt to possibly meet the women on the first night.

Matt James hangs with Julie LaPlaca — the same producer who denied kissing Peter Weber

Julie’s name may sound familiar because she was actually linked to Peter Weber just one year ago. ABC continued to tease that the outcome of The Bachelor was like none other. While Peter ended up proposing to Hannah Ann and then dumping her to see if he could make things work with Madison Prewett, fans strongly believed more was going on.

In fact, fans believed that something was going on between Peter and Julie. Rumors surfaced that Peter and Julie were indeed very close, making some people think that Peter was dropping out of the entire process to be with Julie.

This caused her to speak out about her friendship with Peter, denying that anything was going on between them.

Back in March 2020, Julie denied that she kissed Peter Weber during The Bachelor. She also denied that they got cozy at New York Times Square on New Year’s Eve, as they were together ahead of Peter’s premiere episode of The Bachelor.

Peter started dating Kelley Flanagan after The Bachelor, but the two recently broke up.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.