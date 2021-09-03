Matt James finally shaved his beard and The Bachelor fans are freaking out

Matt James has been very proud of his beard. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Matt James has finally shaved his beard, and The Bachelor fans are so excited to see his face again that they don’t know what to do.

News recently came out that Matt was joining the Season 30 cast of Dancing with the Stars and that he might shave his beard before he begins to compete on the ABC series.

Now, that has happened and The Bachelor star is sporting a newly clean-shaven face in a few pictures, garnering quite the response from his fans… and from Rachael Kirkconnell too.

Matt James shows off his beardless face

Matt James has already shown off his new beardless look with both a video and a photo on Instagram, sharing it on Twitter as well.

The video was shared first, likely so that his fans would watch it in hopes of seeing Matt sans beard while also hearing about his latest project with Lettuce Grow at the same time.

Matt is known for giving back to the community and working with public schools, so this was the perfect opportunity to spread his message once again. Check it out below.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after, Matt James shared a photo of himself taking the time to smell the flowers. And he mentioned in the caption of the photo that he was “still adjusting.”

So are we, Matt. So are we.

The Bachelor fans freak out after Matt James shaves his beard

It took no time at all for comments to pour in from The Bachelor fans who were surprised and happy to see Matt James’ full face once again.

One commenter thinks that Matt’s bare face may earn him some new sponsorships, writing, “Mans about to get HELLA skin care brand deals.”

Another pretended not to even recognize him, writing, “Who even is he” in all caps, followed by multiple exclamation points.

And yet another The Bachelor fan shared their relief at seeing Matt’s face, writing, “Thank goodness.”

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Even more Bachelor fans chimed in, with one begging Matt James, “Don’t grow that thing again.” While others shared their happiness that Matt James’ beard is now a thing of the past.

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Even Matt’s girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell weighed in on Matt’s new look. She wrote, “Do you got a girlfriend…” followed by two heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

What we didn’t see in the comments was anyone sad to see the beard go. It seems that everyone is enjoying Matt James’ beardless look and they don’t want him to grow it back out… ever.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.