Rachael Kirkconnell spoke out about the status of her relationship with former Bachelor star Matt James. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael Kirkconnell said that her relationship with Matt James is “a lot better” after The Bachelor drama.

The brunette beauty spoke honestly about the couple’s union moving forward while on the ESPY Awards red carpet.

Matt and Rachael made quite a stunning couple at the event which celebrated the best players, moments, coaches, and games in sports was held at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport in New York City on July 10.

Matt donned a double-breasted brown and black plaid suit paired with a black dress shirt and tie. He added black loafers worn with no socks. On his face, Matt wore a pair of dark sunglasses for the couple’s red carpet debut.

Rachael wore a very low-cut sheer black gown. The design of the gown featured a sleeveless black figure-hugging bodysuit. Long, sheer sleeves and a full sheer skirt swept the floor and had a dramatic slit in the front. She added ankle-strap shoes in contrasting tones of black and white.

For the event, the couple held close to one another and their affection for one another was apparent in photos Rachael shared on her social media page taken during the event.

Rachael Kirkconnell spoke openly about her feelings for Matt

On the red carpet, Rachael spoke openly about her feelings for her handsome beau. Together they have worked to face many personal struggles, most played out in the public domain.

Rachael told People Magazine that she and the former athlete have overcome many obstacles together.

“I will say that, you know, of course, it was difficult at the moment, but just being able to step back and work on our relationship to assess,” Rachael explained of their struggle to stay together after she participated in a racially insensitive party while a college student. These images surfaced shortly after the couple’s season of The Bachelor was filmed.

“Taking a moment away from the spotlight’s been really good for us. It’s been a lot better,” she added.

Matt James admitted he isn’t the authority on romance

Matt added to Rachael’s sentiments by sharing that while he is not an authority on romance, he looks to couples who have made it through the ups and downs of life and continue to prosper.

“I’m following the lead of everybody else,” Matt said.

He said that the relationship between his girlfriend’s parents is one that he looks to for guidance moving forward.

“You know, I think that I look to people who have been where I’m trying to get to. Rachael’s parents have been in a relationship for a long time. They’ve been married for probably about as long as I’ve been alive,” he explained.

“So, you know, relationships that are prospering are what I kind of fix my eyes on and hope to emulate,” Matt concluded.

