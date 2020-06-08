Despite being the jilted party in the love triangle between Geoffrey and Varya on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mary Wallace is coming to Geoffrey Paschel’s defense.

Mary and Geoffrey were long time friends before things took a romantic turn.

Unfortunately for her, the intimate relationship was short lived after Geoffrey’s ex, Varya Malina, showed up in the U.S a few months after she and Geoffrey broke up.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

With Varya back in the picture, Mary and Geoffrey’s romance ended just as abruptly as it began.

However, it seems Mary’s friendship with the 41-year-old father of three is still intact, and she’s even defending him against domestic abuse allegations.

Mary defends Geoffrey’s against domestic abuse charges

During a recent interview with iHeartRadio host Domenick Nati, Mary discussed Paschel’s domestic abuse charges.

“I’ve known him for a long time, and you guys know I’ve dated him in the past. I have pushed that man and pushed his buttons more times than I can count and if he was going to hurt anyone he could have very well have had every opportunity to do so. He’s never laid a hand on me, ever!”

The mom-of-two continued, “So I don’t understand how people can sit there and say all these things about him. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

She delved a bit deeper into her relationship with the 90 Day Fiance alum saying, “I’ve known him longer than one of his ex-wives. I’ve known him longer than several girlfriends and especially the one making these allegations.”

Mary herself is no stranger to domestic abuse charges- in 2013, she was arrested on allegations that she got into a physical altercation with an ex-boyfriend. She did not, however, discuss those charges with Domenick.

Wallace says Geoffrey’s exes are not good humans

Apparently Mary has interacted with the women making the allegations against Geoffrey, and she doesn’t seem to hold them in high regard.

“They are not nice people,” she said of Geoffrey’s exes. “They are not good humans and I say that full-heartedly, they are not good humans.”

Domenick asked Mary if she thinks the women are just conspiring against Geoffrey and she responded affirmatively.

Nati pushed for more clarity, asking, “So Geoffreys’s never put his hands on a woman that you know of, but then three women got together and said let’s just make up this lie..that he’s a woman abuser?”

Wallace responded specifically about the ex-girlfriend saying, “I know Geoffrey’s character and I know he did not hurt this ex-girlfriend, because we’ve spoken several times after the fact, after it happened. He told me the whole thing…. like I just don’t understand.”

“I know this girl I know her character,” Mary added, “and I’ve seen lots of things with Geoffrey, text messages come through that I’ve read right there in the moment, he’s like ‘this is what I have to deal with.’ She’s not a good human, she’s just not! ”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell-All airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC.