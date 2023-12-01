Mary DeNuccio shares ‘scariest’ but ‘most beautiful moment’ during C-section delivery

We just saw photos of Mary and Brandan DeNuccio’s gorgeous baby girl, Midnight, and now the young mom is sharing snaps from her birth.

Mary delivered her daughter via C-section, and she called the moment scary but “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, people have been asking about the whereabouts of Mary’s husband, Brandan, who wasn’t seen in the hospital photos.

His absence sparked questions about whether the tumultuous couple is still together, but there are a few other reasons why the new dad wasn’t in the snaps.

It won’t be long before we get a proper update from the first-time parents now that Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has ended.

Part 1 of the Tell All is set to air in a few days, and we’ve seen a few juicy teasers for what’s to come. But we haven’t seen any clips of Brandan and Mary.

Mary DeNuccio shares snaps of ‘scariest’ but ‘beautiful’ C-section delivery

Mary recently shared snaps from the delivery room, and the images showed that the 23-year-old gave birth via c-section.

“The most scariest but most beautiful moment in my life,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Mary’s eyes were closed as the doctor and nurses gathered around her and smiled for one photo.

By that time, Midnight was already delivered, and we spotted her in the photo wrapped in a pink blanket.

The second photo in the slide showed a close-up with Mary's face turned toward Midnight.

Brandan wasn’t in any of the snaps, but perhaps he was behind the camera capturing Midnight’s birth.

It could also be that he wasn’t allowed in the delivery room, as is the case in some countries. Let’s see if Mary of Brandan will share more details as time passes.

Will 90 Day Fiance couple Brandan and Mary appear at the Tell All?

We’ve seen some clips for the drama that will ensue when the Tell All airs, but, so far, we haven’t seen anything showcasing Mary and Brandan.

In another teaser focused on Shekinah and Sarper, we briefly spotted the young couple at the end of the video–as they joined their castmates remotely from the Philippines.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami and Kimberly Rochelle, Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner, Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish, and Kirsten Yenniek and Julio Moya will all be in attendance.

Other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise — Tim Malcolm, Kenny Niedermeier, Kalani Faagata, Tania Maduro, and Andrei Castravet — showed up at the Tell All to give their commentary on the Season 5 couples as well.

However, viewers were unhappy to see some of the other TLC cast members and recently expressed annoyance on social media.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.