Mary and Brandan DeNuccio share photos of their daughter, Midnight

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio just gave 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans a major surprise — they finally shared photos of their daughter, Midnight.

Yes, Mary gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, and after keeping it a secret for several months the DeNuccios gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy.

It’s been a tumultuous season for the couple, who many felt were too young and immature to think about marriage.

However, despite their relationship issues, which didn’t improve when Brandan moved to the Philippines, they wanted to try for a baby.

It wasn’t long before Mary revealed she was pregnant, and while viewers were skeptical that they were ready for parenthood, the duo was excited about the news.

The couple found out they were having a girl before tying the knot in a previous episode with their family and friends in attendance.

The show was filmed months ago, and while photos of the wedding were leaked online, Brandan and Mary have managed to keep photos of their daughter away from prying eyes.

Mary and Brandan DeNuccio share first photos of their daughter

We’re finally able to see photos of Brandan and Mary’s little angel, and she is absolutely adorable.

A sweet image of Midnight was shared on the 90 Day Fiance Instagram page as they congratulated the couple on the birth of their daughter.

The post included a message from the first-time parents, which read, “Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.”

The photo showed a close-up of Midnight’s face as she slept peacefully while wearing a little pink outfit with a pink cap covering her head.

The photo seems to have been taken soon after the toddler was born, as she appeared much smaller than the photo Mary just posted on her page.

As for the story behind the name Midnight, we’ll have to wait for Brandon and Mary to give us the scoop on that.

90 Day Fiance star Mary DeNuccio calls daughter Midnight ‘my everything’

After Midnight’s photo was posted on the official 90 Day Fiance page, Mary gave us another look at her first child.

The 23-year-old posted the snap, which showed how much Midnight has grown since the first photo was taken.

The bright-eyed toddler had a big smile on her face as she relaxed on her back. She was dressed in a blue outfit with matching baby mittens covering her hands.

“My everything ❤️,” Mary captioned the Instagram post.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.