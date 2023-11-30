90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All: Julio accuses Kirsten of cheating and Kimberly calls Jenny the ‘C’ word

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All is just around the corner, and you will want to tune in for this one.

There will be some dramatic confrontations this season that will have viewers’ and cast members’ jaws dropping.

For starters, one of Season 5’s couples, Julio Moya and Kirsten Yenniek, will return after vanishing mid-way through the season following their breakup.

Julio and Kirsten will come face-to-face (well, sort of, since Kirsten will join the Tell All virtually) for the first time since their split, and Julio makes some bold accusations.

When Sarper Guven inserts himself in their segment, he asks Julio whether Kirsten cheated on him.

After Host Shaun Robinson echoes the question, Julio allows Kirsten to speak her piece. According to Kirsten, all she was guilty of was texting a close friend… something she admits Julio wasn’t happy about.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All shocker: Julio Moya says Kirsten Yenniek cheated on him and he brought receipts

Julio tells Shaun and his castmates that he thinks Kirsten was being unfaithful and takes it one step further when he comes prepared with receipts.

Julio asks TLC’s producers for his phone and reveals that Kirsten was unaware that he was recording her, although the preview clip doesn’t give us any details about what he caught on camera.

Kirsten looks extremely uncomfortable as Julio puts her on blast before their segment cuts off.

Jenny Slatten makes a cameo and gets into it with Kimberly Rochelle

Another duo who shares some on-stage drama is Kimberly Rochelle and former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Jenny Slatten.

Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, attend the Tell All virtually from their home in Jaipur, India, while Kimberly sits on stage with her castmates.

Jenny voices her opinion about Kimberly, calling the 90 Day Fiance newbie “very unappreciative of everything.”

“Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny,” Kimberly fires back.

Jenny continues to slam Kimberly as she points her finger at the screen, calling her “a very entitled, spoiled little brat.”

Kimberly quickly retaliates, smugly telling Jenny, “You’re a c**t!” garnering a boisterous reaction from her castmates.

Kimberly’s comments don’t sit well with Jenny, who continues to come at her, daring her to come to India. Kimberly doesn’t back down either and even offers to give Jenny her address.

Kimberly and Julio’s segments aren’t the only ones that promise some major drama next week during Part 1 of the Tell All.

Mary and Brandan are arguing over video games, Daniele is ready to bum-rush Yohan, and Holly is in the U.S. without Wayne

In the preview for the big night, we also see a brief interaction between Mary and Brandan DeNuccio. Mary complains that Brandan spends too much time playing video games instead of helping with their baby, and Brandan admits he calls her a “b***h” when they get into heated arguments about it.

Daniele Gates comes prepared with receipts, unbeknownst to her ex-husband, Yohan Geronimo, and tells TLC’s producers that she’s ready to throw it all in his face, noting that “he has no idea what he’s in for.”

Holly Weeks reveals that she’s been in the U.S. for four months without her South African husband, Wayne Cornish, who admits that his and Holly’s connection is on the fritz.

With another multi-part Tell All and so much drama packed into Part 1, we can’t wait to see what else goes down this season.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 4, at 8/7c on TLC.