Mary Cosby tells Teresa Giudice she’s not ashamed to be married her step-grandfather

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby told RHONJ star, Teresa Giudice, that she is not ashamed to be married to her grandmother’s husband. Mary spoke with Teresa on Instagram Live.

Mary and Teresa were discussing trolls on social media, and the RHOSLC star brought up the negative comments people have made about her marriage.

“It’s not my blood. It was a family, uh, situation, choice that I knew was right,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So they’re coming at me like I’m incest and I’m gross and I’m marrying my grandfather, which sounds ridiculous. But I think, well it does sound ridiculous,” she conceded.

“It’s my story and I’m not ashamed of it,” Mary continued. “And I feel like I’d rather have kept my grandmother’s empire together than to have listened to the people,” she said, adding, “It was 22 years ago. We’ve been married 22 years.”

Teresa gave Mary support

Teresa stuttered briefly when she replied, “If that’s, like if, if that’s what’s in your heart, you stand up for it,” she said.

“Stand up for what you believe in and no when can knock you down.”

“I love that,” Mary replied.

“Yes. If that’s what you believe, you should stand up for it,” Teresa said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Mary married her grandmother’s widower

Mary married her grandmother’s widower after her grandmother died. Mary said that she married her step-grandfather in order to keep her grandmother’s businesses in the family. Mary is a pastor at the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church along with her husband.

Her husband, Robert Cosby, Sr., was married to Mary’s grandmother, Rosemary, when he was 22 and Rosemary was 42. The couple was married until her death in 1997.

“Mary is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants, and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.” That is what Mary has in her Bravo bio.

Mary said that her grandmother wanted the two to get married if anything happened to her. Robert also noted on the show that his first wife wanted him to remain family if she died.

“She said, If anything ever happens to me, Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you,” said Robert.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.