Married at First Sight stars congratulate Miles Williams on becoming an elementary principal

Miles Williams announces he’s been promoted to principal. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 star Miles Williams shared some uplifting news. He revealed his passion for educating the next generation has led him to become an elementary school principal.

After revealing the news of his new title for the 2022-2023 school year, several Married at First Sight stars showed their support and sent congratulations for Miles’ accomplishment, including his MAFS wife Karen Landry-Williams.

Miles Williams becomes a principal ‘for the kids’

Miles Williams took to Instagram to share the news of his promotion as well as share photos that capture the way in which he’s making a positive impact in his community.

The first photo in the post featured Miles smiling at the camera against a brick wall backdrop. The second photo showcased Miles fittingly wearing a shirt that promotes Black empowerment. The shirt read, ‘Black Is Love.’

Miles also included photos of himself in action as he worked with school kids.

The last two slides in the post were videos of Miles in the classroom as he played with the kids and performed Let It Go from Frozen.

The slides in Miles’s post highlight his natural ability to connect with kids and his passion and commitment to the school.

Miles captioned the post, “For the Kids, Mr. Willims, Elementary Principal 22-23.”

Married at First Sight stars send Miles Williams congratulations

Married at First Sight stars flocked to Mile’s post to express their support.

Mile’s MAFS wife Karen Landry commented in all caps, “CERTIFIED PRINCIPAL WILLIAMS” along with three fire emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 9 star Keith Manley wrote, “Big time my guy” with a trophy emoji.

Married at First Sight Season 5 star, Anthony D’Amico commented, “Congrats!!”

Mile’s long-time friend, soon-to-be father, and fellow Married at First Sight Season 11 costar Woody Randall also commented under the post writing, “My guy! Mr.principal” with a fire emoji.

Miles took to the comments to express his gratitude for the support.

Miles wrote, “thanks to everyone for the well wishes and kind words. much love to you all. time to get back to the work. i’ll see ya when I see ya.”

Pic credit: @themileswill/Instagram

Congratulations to Miles Williams for reaching this new milestone. It’s clear the MAFS star continues to make an inspiring difference in his community.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.