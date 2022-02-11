Karen Landry-Williams gets emotional as Miles Williams talks about their marriage

Karen Landry-Williams was touched by husband Miles Williams’s thoughts of their marriage. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 couple Karen and Miles Williams are still going strong and recently put their love on display during a moving interview.

Karen shared a segment of the interview where Miles vulnerably opened up about Karen’s meaningful presence in his life and his words were so heartfelt that Karen became choked up.

Miles Williams appreciates Karen Williams being there to catch him

Karen and Miles recently did an interview together as they highlighted Black love.

In a clip shared to Karen’s Instagram page, Miles shared what he’s learned in his relationship and what he appreciates about Karen.

Miles expressed, “I’ve realized that I just did not do a good job of like receiving help. Like I still don’t do a good job of receiving help. But then I live with somebody and I’m like, ‘You know what? I can lean on someone, I can be vulnerable, I can allow myself to like fully be me and be seen and allow someone to like support me and take care of me.’”

Miles continued, “In my life, I’m an educator and so I’m always just pouring into people. Like I’m making sure my kids are straight, teachers are straight, everybody’s good, making sure [Karen’s] good, making sure my family’s good. But like when it comes to me I’m like, ‘I’ll be alright, I’ll figure it out.’”

Gushing about Karen, Miles shared, “And so being able to have somebody who’s, like, gentle and kind and, like, able to let me be me but also will pry gently and be like ‘Hey you don’t seem yourself. Like what’s up? We’ll figure it out’ that’s probably been one of the coolest things for me to learn about myself and learn I need to let go but also having someone who’s there to catch me.”

Upon hearing this, tears welled in Karen’s eyes as she admitted, “He got me emotional.”

Karen also captioned the post writing, “Learning to depend on someone else is hard as hell. Especially when you’re usually the one taking care of everyone else.”

Miles Williams brings awareness to mental health

During Married at First Sight Season 11, Miles was vulnerable about being diagnosed with depression.

On both Married at First Sight and Couple’s Cam, Miles and Karen have documented how they navigate Miles’ depression and support each other in the marriage and Miles especially continues to use his platform to normalize mental health care.

While Karen started off the MAFS journey with hesitancy about Miles, it’s clear they found something special with one another and that she has stepped up to be incredibly supportive of Miles and his diagnosis.

With so much drama on the current season of Married at First Sight, it’s refreshing to see a MAFS alumni couple still in love with one another. Here’s to hoping Miles and Karen continue to thrive.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.