Married at First Sight spoilers: Zach and Katie went on a date?

Married at First Sight is about to take on an explosive reunion. The feeling is in the air!

One possible scenario that would make for an interesting topic of conversation is a possible hookup between two of the show’s most disliked cast members.

Even though it may have been hard to guess who fits the bill since there were so many unlikeable characters this season, Katie Conrad and Zach Justice are the candidates.

On Decision Day, Katie and her husband Derek decided to stay together. However, since then, things have clearly taken a turn for the worst.

This isn’t shocking news, especially given that fans begged Derek to kick Katie to the curb.

As for Zach, his wife Mindy gave him the boot before the season ended. So, fans already know he is single and ready to mingle.

Matter of fact, even when Zach was married he was ready to mingle — and did so by starting an inappropriate relationship with Mindy’s friend. Hence why Mindy dumped him. Well, that and the fact that he is or at least was a liar.

Did Katie and Zach go on a date?

A Married at First Sight fan account on Instagram @mafsfan just revealed a spoiler in anticipation for the upcoming reunion show.

The spoiler is that Zach and Katie actually went out on a date.

Shocker right? Or maybe not, considering that Zach will do anything to stay in the limelight.

Also, there’s the following information offered by Cheat Sheet.

“In the sneak peek for the upcoming Married at First Sight Season 10 reunion episode, host Kevin Frazier reveals that two cast members from different marriages entertained the idea of being more than friends after Decision Day.”

Some fans were surprised about the odd pairing

In general, many fans were not the least bit shocked that Katie and Zach would betray their partners or their ex-partners to go out on a date.

If you really think about it, these two may actually be a proverbial match made in heaven.

Both had been extremely rude to their respective partners, and oblivious to their countless character flaws throughout the season. So, maybe they can run off and be rude and oblivious together.

Nonetheless, this situation will certainly be a hot topic at the reunion with fans eager to hear how Derek and Mindy feel about the news.

Most likely, they won’t be too happy, but who really knows? Strangers things have happened — especially on reality TV.

So many unanswered questions are hanging about… but these queries will have to wait for the reunion to hopefully receive answers.

The Married at First Sight reunion will air on April 22 at 8/7 central on Lifetime.