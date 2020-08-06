Married at First Sight spoilers: Danielle and Bobby Dodd reveal gender of baby number two

Married at Frist Sight spoilers tease Danielle and Bobby Dodd reveal the gender of baby number two on Couples Cam.

The couple announced in June that Danielle was pregnant. Their oldest child, daughter Olivia Nicole, is 17 months old and helped her parents announce she is going to be a big sister.

Bobby and Danielle are thrilled to be giving Oliva a sibling. They revealed in the pregnancy announcement that they look forward to watching the bond between their two children grow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now they are sharing if Oliva is getting a little brother and sister.

Gender reveal on MAFS: Couples Cam

A sneak preview of the next episode of MAFS: Couples Cam reveals Bobby and Danielle are dropping some big baby news. In the clip, obtained by Hollywood Life, Danielle gets a voicemail from her doctor spilling if their second child is a boy or girl.

While she is thrilled to learn the sex of the baby, Bobby has no desire to find out the gender. He wants to wait, so Danielle walks away to listen to the voicemail.

The doctor reveals that Bobby and Danielle Dodd are expecting a baby boy. Danielle is brought to tears by the news she is having a healthy son. Unfortunately for Bobby, Danielle’s willingness to respect his wishes doesn’t last too long.

Read More Jamie Otis celebrates her pregnancy with nude maternity photo

Bobby learns the sex of the baby

After learning the couple is having a boy, Danielle reveals she can’t keep the gender to herself. Despite Bobby not wanting to know the gender, Danielle knows he has wanted a son forever.

With the video recorder in hand, Danielle relays the baby is doing just fine, and then drops the news they are expecting a boy. Bobby is shocked and nearly speechless at first.

“You’re kidding me. You swear?” Bobby asks his wife.

Danielle promises a couple of times that she is 100 percent sure they are having a son. Bobby hugs his wife, with tears in his eyes too.

The proud papa isn’t even upset that Danielle spilled the beans. He is merely excited to be having a son. Bobby embraces Danielle, with their daughter Olivia getting in on the family lovefest too.

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman Dodd are expecting a baby boy. The couple, who met on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, couldn’t be more excited to expand their family. Baby Boy Dodd will join the family in January 2021.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.