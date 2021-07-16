Married At First Sight Season 13: How this MAFS season could be better than the last

The MAFS Season 13 cast. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s no secret that Married At First Sight Season 12 was a bit of a struggle.

Between ex-baby mama drama, couples and cast members not getting along, and a final couple count that dwindled down to just one lone duo, I think it’s safe to say the season could have gone better.

But the Married At First Sight Season 13 Matchmaking Special has given us cause for hope for the new season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It seems like the experts are doing things a little differently this time around, and with the epic fail that was Season 12 still hanging over their heads, it is clear that this season they won’t be taking any chances.

Here’s what they are doing differently this season.

Married At First Sight experts are asking about the most recent ‘romantic entanglements’

It can be hard to start a new relationship, let alone an entire marriage, with the past ghosts of recent ex’s still hanging around. Especially if they aren’t so much in the past. Or are pregnant. Or are recently pregnant and actually coming on the show to meet your new wife.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

This is, as we know, exactly what happened with Season 12’s Chris Williams. But the bomb dropping doesn’t even end there, Chris admitted during an interview with relationship expert Love McPherson, that he had actually been living with his ex while in talks with production about being on the show.

While Chris Williams certainly takes the cake in the most recent romantic entanglements department, he is certainly not the only cast member of MAFS that has had an ex that was a little too close for comfort.

Season 10’s Katie Conrad had an ex texting her on her wedding day asking her not to go through with the marriage because he was in love with her — Wow!

Following the season finale, it was revealed on the reunion special that Katie had an affair with her ex while still married to Derek and there were additional rumors that she had even slept with him following the honeymoon. Not a good look.

Marrying someone new, to try to get over an ex, is not generally going to be a successful approach, and it appears the experts have had enough of it.

They are now taking no chances and are asking specifically about recent romantic entanglements. They’re asking when their relationships ended, how they ended, and most importantly, are the MAFS hopefuls over their exes.

The experts went deep into why these individual’s previous relationships didn’t work out and what they are planning to change for future relationships.

Dr. Pepper even asked a MAFS hopeful point-blank if they were truly finished with their last relationship or not. It seems like fans and experts alike, have had enough Chris William’s and Katie Conrad’s for the show’s lifetime.

Married At First Sight experts are addressing issues head-on

Season 13’s newest hopeful, Bao, is very committed to her culture, her family, and her ways. She was so concerned that she would be matched with someone she did not want to be with, that she gave the experts a multiple-page list of people she did not want to be matched with. It was a little intense — and by little, we mean a lot.

So the show’s expert, Dr. Pepper, jumped into action. She immediately sat down with Bao and told her, that the list had to go.

Dr. Pepper explained to Bao that if the experiment was going to be successful then she would have to loosen the reins a little and let go of some of her more controlling ways. Bao agreed and the experts were able to move forward and find her hopefully, her perfect match.

Season 13 cast member Myrla, opened up with Dr. Pepper about her difficult family background that included domestic violence and other trauma. Dr. Pepper explored that more deeply to ensure that Myrla was not still holding onto any doubts or fears over marriage because of that.

Myrla assured her that she was fully ready for marriage and a partner. While Dr. Pepper has never been one to shy away from difficult conversations, even for her, this was deeper than she generally goes.

The experts seemed to be addressing any red flags head-on and having all the conversations needed to ensure that the couples have the best chance of a successful marriage before they are even married.

Married At First Sight experts are deep diving into deal breakers

The experts are diving much deeper into what floats potential cast members’ boats, and the things that would sink their whole ship. Relation-ship that is.

The experts asked each cast member hopeful during the matchmaking special, what the absolute must-haves and deal-breakers for each person would be. They dove into specific physical attributes, core values, and religious, ethnic, or spiritual preferences.

While the experts do generally ask individuals these types of questions in the overall matchmaking process, it is clear this season they were giving it a little extra attention.

With some of the nose dives some of the previous marriages took over incompatibilities such as physical attributes, lifestyle differences, and even incompatible senses of humor (we are looking at you, Haley and Jacob) it is clear the experts are not going to let history repeat itself.

Hopefully, all these changes will give Pastor Cal fewer reasons to do his famous headshake of disappointment and more hope for the couples to not only have marriages that make it past Decision Day but that last a lifetime.

With all these tweaks to the process, Married At First Sight Season 13 might just be the best season yet!

Married at First Sight Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, July 21 at 8/7c on Lifetime.