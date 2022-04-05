Married at First Sight Season 12 husbands reunite in Atlanta 

Jacob Harder shares photos with his MAFS Season 12 costars. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 had some of the most memorable drama within the franchise, and only one of the five couples has remained married.

While many of the couples butted heads, the MAFS Season 12 husbands appeared to form a lasting bond, similar to the MAFS Season 12 wives.

Four of the five MAFS husbands recently got together for an Atlanta reunion, and Jacob Harder shared a photo from their time.

Jacob Harder reunites with Erik Lake, Vincent Morales, and Ryan Oubre

Jacob Harder took to Instagram to share a photo with MAFS Season 12 stars Erik Lake, Ryan Oubre, and Vincent Morales.

The four men placed their arms around one another as they smiled in what appeared to be an outdoor venue at night.

Jacob captioned the post, “Just some guys being dudes @vincentjmorales @erik_cleared_for_takeoff @ryanoubre we need to get together more! #mafs12reunion But I did get a f**ing parking ticket. No residential pass sign, city is bulls****in 😤”

Erik and Vincent expressed their appreciation for the time spent together as the four appeared to have an enjoyable time.

Notably missing from the guys’ photo was MAFS Season 12 husband Chris Williams.

Chris Williams was the main villain from his season of MAFS, and not only did he have drama and tension with his MAFS wife Paige, but he also clashed with MAFS husbands Jacob Harder and Erik Lake.

It’s not too surprising that Chris wasn’t present when the MAFS Season 12 men linked up, considering he’s hurled several damaging insults and accusations about Jacob and Erik in the past.

Chris also has expressed an eagerness to move past his MAFS experience and put it behind him, although he has been friendly towards costars Ryan Oubre and Vincent Morales.

Who is still married from Married at First Sight Season 12?

Three of the five Married at First Sight Season 12 couples agreed to stay married on Decision Day; however, only one couple is left standing.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are still going strong in their marriage.

Meanwhile, after saying yes on Decision Day, Erik Lake and Ryan Oubre ended up having messy divorces with their MAFS wives, Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus.

While Jake, Erik, and Ryan ended up single after their stint on Married at First Sight, it seems they still developed valuable friendships with one another.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.