Married at First Sight: Henry Rodriguez follows Olivia Cornu’s lead as he gets the shot

Married at First Sight alum Henry Rodriguez followed in Olivia Cornu’s footsteps in fighting COVID-19. The New Orleans resident recently revealed he finally got the vaccine, shortly after his fellow MAFS castmember got hers.

Ever since MAFS Season 11 ended, fans have been rooting for Henry and Olivia to date each other. The two have undeniable chemistry and closeness, which showed even more off-camera.

So when Henry revealed he got vaccinated, many assumed it was influenced by Olivia. Is there any truth to that?

Married at First Sight: Henry Rodriguez gets COVID-19 shot

Christina’s ex-husband took to Instagram earlier and shared a photo of himself proudly wearing a sticker that reads “I was vaccinated for COVID-19.” Henry also joked it’s this year’s version of “I voted.”

Married at First Sight’s Henry Rodriguez also revealed it was the second and final dose of the vaccine. He got the first shot a few weeks ago.

Henry shares experience after vaccination

Christina’s ex-husband, Henry Rodriguez, also shared a video of himself detailing his experience post-vaccine. The Married at First Sight celeb admitted that the first shot “was not a fun experience.” He said he got every side effect a person could have, including body aches, fatigue, and soreness.

As for the second shot, MAFS Henry said it’s been good so far. However, he’s not ruling out the possibilities of experiencing similar side effects, especially since it took a while before it appeared last time. Despite all that, Henry still highly recommends getting the shot.

Married at First Sight: Henry inspired by Olivia Cornu?

Meanwhile, many are convinced that Olivia Cornu inspired Henry Rodriguez to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Married at First Sight ex-wife of Brett Lindsey was one of the first who got the shot early due to her work as a nurse practitioner.

Last month, Olivia shared a photo of herself receiving the vaccine. At the time, the MAFS star said it didn’t really hurt that much, comparing it to a typical flu shot.

The Married at First Sight celeb also reminded everyone that having the vaccine doesn’t mean people can ditch the masks and quit social distancing. Olivia has since completed her second dose of COVID-19 shot.

All new Married at First Sight Season 12 air Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.