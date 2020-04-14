Married at First Sight exclusive: Here’s what Meka would change about being on MAFS and what she appreciates most

Meka married Michael on Season 10 of Married at First Sight, and it’s safe to say that their honeymoon was no walk in the park.

The pair never really seemed to see eye to eye, and as Michael quickly lost Meka’s trust, things went downhill fast. To this day, we’re still not entirely sure what Michael does for a living.

And even though things didn’t work out quite the way she had hoped, Meka is still in good spirits, and she’s singing Pastor Cal’s praises for helping to guide her through being Married at First Sight. Here’s what she had to say.

Monsters & Critics: What expectations did you have before appearing on Married at First Sight, and how did the actual experience differ?

Honestly, going into the wedding I thought I’d meet the man that I was supposed to be with. I thought it would be challenging of course because we’d be strangers, but overall I thought the person waiting for me at the end of the aisle would be my person. What I expected the experience to be differed a lot from what it actually turned out to be. Trust was broken so early on that it didn’t even feel like he was my husband at times.

M&C: Did the cameras influence how you reacted on MAFS?

I don’t think the cameras influenced how I reacted at all. I was the same person that I would’ve been had the cameras not been there. Sometimes I’d even forget the cameras were there! I am very bad at “faking it.” I think that’s what was seen on the show as well.

M&C: If you could do anything different, what would it be?

If I could do anything differently, I wouldn’t allow anyone to get me out of character. I’d maintain my calm even in those moments when it was extremely hard.

M&C: Which of the experts made the most impact on you and what did you learn from them?

I’d say that Pastor Cal had the biggest impact on me. He was always someone I felt I could talk to the same way I’d talk to my friends or my mom. Pastor Cal always understood what I was going through in my marriage.

M&C: What advice would you give someone appearing next season?

The advice I would give to someone appearing on the next season would be to say true to who you are. Many people try to make themselves look better for the cameras because they believe it’ll be better for them in the end, but people respect authenticity. People appreciate when they can watch a show and relate to the people on it.

I would also say trust your gut. In a marriage specifically, I think it’s so easy to get caught up in the title that you start to doubt your gut instinct but don’t! If you truly believe something is bad (or good) for you then trust that feeling.

M&C: Would you agree to get married at first sight if you could do it all over again?

If I could do it all over again, I would agree to be Married at First Sight because things happen for a reason and I did get some really positive things from the experience.

I learned so much about myself and I grew from what I learned. I met 4 amazing ladies that I’m sure will be my friends forever. I also met some really good people including producers. That makes everything I went through worth it.

