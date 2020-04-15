Married at First Sight exclusive: Austin says that when Pastor Cal called him out, he was able to take back control

Season 10 of Married at First Sight has been full of drama but not when it comes to Austin and Jessica.

Possibly the most authentic couple to come together on the latest season of MAFS, Austin and Jessica seemed pretty solid throughout the experiment compared to their co-stars, who just couldn’t seem to get along.

But was that all for show or is Austin really that laid back?

The Married at First Sight star is answering all of Monsters & Critics’ questions about his experience on the show, and much like his time on the season, Austin has proved to be just as cool and calm in real life as what we saw on TV.

He’s also a man of very few words.

Here’s what he had to say.

Monsters & Critics: What expectations did you have before appearing on Married at First Sight and how did the actual experience differ?

Austin: As cliche as it might sound I was expecting the unexpected and really did embrace that, and yes I really got the unexpected.

Monsters & Critics: Did the cameras influence how you reacted on MAFS?

Austin: I’m sure the cameras did influence how I reacted on MAFS but it’s hard to say how. It’s going to affect everyone somehow and as you can tell it has affected some a lot. But I really was just trying to be myself so I don’t regret acting a certain way.

Monsters & Critics: If you could do anything different, what would it be?

Austin: Nothing, I may be critical of myself but that’s just who I am. I knew I was just being myself so I don’t regret anything.

Monsters & Critics: Which of the experts made the most impact on you and what did you learn from them?

Austin: All the experts did help a lot. There was a conversation with Pastor Cal that did help the most. Going into this it was really important for me that whoever I was marrying felt comfortable.

I think I did that but I may have went a little too far with it and I needed to start to take more control of things. Pastor Cal calling me out on that did really help.

Monsters & Critics: What advice would you give someone appearing next season?

Austin: Just to be themselves.

Monsters & Critics: Would you agree to get married at first sight if you could do it all over again?

Austin: Yes overall no matter what it was a positive experience for me. I learned a lot about myself along the way.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.