Married at First Sight exclusive: Ashley and Anthony discuss the gender of their baby and what to name it

Married at First Sight alums Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico announced that they are expecting baby number two. Now, it’s time for the hard part — picking a baby name that they both can agree on.

In this exclusive Couples’ Cam sneak peek, we get to see this fan-favorite couple and their adorable daughter Mila as they discuss baby names.

Ashley shoots down Anthony’s matchy-matchy name choice

As Ashley and Anthony sit on the floor with Mila discussing what to name their next child, he shares a name choice that he really likes.

Part of the reason is that it is so similar to their daughter’s name and the other is due to both of them liking a particular This Is Us actor with the same name.

And while matching names for the siblings might seem cute, Ashley isn’t having it. She even asked Anthony for more ideas when it comes to boy names, telling him, “We’re not going to name our child Milo when we already have a Mila.”

Ashley has a girl name that she absolutely loves and while she didn’t share it, she did tell Anthony that if the baby is a girl, she wants to pick the name and if it’s a boy, he can choose.

When it comes to whether she wants a boy or a girl, Ashley revealed that her close relationship with her own sister has her wanting Mila to have a little sister too.

So what if it is a boy? Will Ashley and Anthony go for a third child? Married at First Sight fans would certainly be excited about that but now, we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Mila steals the show

Mila will be two in January and like most toddlers, she’s very active. As Ashley and Anthony discuss the name of their next baby, the adorable tot can be seen quickly turning the pages of a book and gnawing on a teether.

Then, she pops up and runs for the door. To Anthony’s surprise, Mila opened the door and ran out.

Mila is very active and smart, definitely putting her parents to the test. Ashley even commented after bringing Mila back and locking the door so she can’t escape again that she isn’t sure if she can even handle two kids.

“I don’t know how I’ll handle two, I can barely handle one,” She quips.

And while two small children can be exhausting, Ashley and Anthony will do great and Married at First Sight fans can’t wait to meet their new baby.

Married at First Sight Couples’ Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.