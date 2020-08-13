Married at First Sight Couples Cam exclusive: It’s a Season 9 reunion as two couples celebrate a year

Watching the still-married couples deal with day-to-day life as we all work through the coronavirus pandemic has truly been a delight. But when two couples meet up to hash out their Married at First Sight experience on the next episode of Couples’ Cam, it really was a treat.

Greg and Deonna sat down with Jamie and Beth to talk about what it was like preparing for and then walking down the aisle that first time.

Greg and Deonna rehash MAFS experience with Jamie and Beth

In the newest Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam sneak peek, the two successful couples rehash their experiences with marrying a stranger on national television and what was going through their heads.

Greg teased that Deonna was a little bit “ratchet” when they were introduced and she even agreed with him as the group broke out in giggles.

Deonna admitted that she didn’t realize she was walking down the aisle, waiving to literally everyone except her groom.

Greg, on the other hand, was waiting to set eyes on his wife for the first time. He even dished about how he practiced his look, knowing that the crowd was going to see the bride walking down the aisle and immediately focus in on his reaction to his future wife as she made her way toward him.

Beth calls her wedding day ‘surreal’

Beth talked about that moment when she rounded the corner and saw Jamie for the first time. Even though it was a “two-second walk” to get around that corner, she said that the moment was “surreal” and that it felt much longer.

She then switches gears to one of her explosive fights with Jamie, asking Deonna and Greg, “When Y’all saw that, were you just like, ‘They’re definitely not going to make it?'”

And while Deonna didn’t say that she thought Jamie and Beth were doomed, she did say, “I don’t think I saw how well it was going to turn out.”

Now, both MAFS couples are celebrating because they all made it through a full year of marriage.

Be sure to check out this Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam sneak peek above and tune in tonight to see what all of the still-married couples are doing this week.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.