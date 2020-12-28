Married at First Sight: Brett Lindsey takes new romance to next level, Olivia Cornu out of the picture for good?

Married at First Sight alum Brett Lindsey just spent the holidays with his new girlfriend Brittany Sleeter. The couple has only been dating for a few months but things seem to be moving quite fast for them.

Are things getting serious between the two? Is Olivia Cornu out of the picture for good?

Married at First Sight: Brett Lindsey and his new girlfriend take relationship to next level

Brett Lindsey may not have a successful marriage with Olivia Cornu but that doesn’t stop him from giving love another shot. The Married at First Sight star seemed to have found the one in Brittany Sleeter. Brett’s girlfriend is a second-year medical student at Tulane University’s School of Medicine.

The couple has been inseparable ever since they went public about their romance earlier this year. And now, they appeared to have taken things to the next level.

Recently, Married at First Sight’s Brett took a big step and formally met with Brittany’s family. The couple traveled from New Orleans to Wisconsin for a Christmas getaway.

The MAFS celeb seemed eager to visit his girlfriend’s family, something he wasn’t able to do much with Olivia Cornu. This intensified fans’ speculation that things are getting serious between Brett and Brittany.

Brett spends holidays with his girlfriend Brittany

Brett Lindsey has been sharing photos and videos from his holiday trip with Brittany Sleeter. In one of the photos, the Married at First Sight cast member revealed he instantly clicked with his girlfriend’s dogs back home.

Another shot showed Brett and Brittany looking rather cozy with their Christmas outfit on. MAFS star Brett Lindsey also couldn’t help but be amazed by the snow at the “frigid north”, which he experienced for the first time.

The 35-year-old Married at First Sight star definitely enjoyed the snow despite the freezing temperature outside. Brett didn’t waste time and made his very first snowball, which many find adorable.

MAFS star moves on from ex-wife Olivia Cornu?

By the looks of it, Brett Lindsey already moved on from his failed marriage with Olivia Cornu. The Married at First Sight celebrity showed no sign of interest in his ex-wife and vice-versa. It’s quite understandable given their tumultuous past.

Since day one, viewers felt like Brett and Olivia were never a perfect match. The ex-couple has had a lot of issues, which eventually led to the demise of their experimental marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime)

And now, months after Married at First Sight: New Orleans wrapped up, it still doesn’t look like they’ll be back on good terms. Brett Lindsey has made no mention of his ex-wife on social media at all. The same goes for Olivia Cornu, who continues to enjoy the single life.

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.