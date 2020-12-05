Brett Lindsey called out ex-wife Olivia and her BFF Amani for being ‘mean girls’ on MAFS set

It’s no surprise that Brett Lindsay is one of the villains of this season on Married at First Sight.

Even his bio on Instagram labels him as “villain extraordinaire.”

On the season based in New Orleans, he was matched with nurse practitioner Olivia Conru. Although they displayed a minor spark on their wedding day, they quickly realized they disagreed on major subjects like children and finances.

The couple didn’t make it to Decision Day, as Brett famously moved out of their apartment mid-experiment when Olivia left to visit her mother.

He said things aren’t how they seem

Brett took to an Ask me Anything session on Reddit to answer hot questions from fans about his MAFS season.

Going by the username penguinelee, he made it clear that he couldn’t “discuss the internal making of show details” or “disparage production or the experts.”

One user asked, “What’s something that would surprise about each cast member this season ?”

Brett replied, “Ha! I think you’d be extremely surprised by how different everyone is off camera.”

Later in the comments, he cleared up exactly what he meant and said, “Olivia and Amani formed the mean girls’ clique, and everyone towed the party line for the most part.”

He also revealed that he was surprised by the behavior of Henry. From what he thought, they got along well, but Henry’s disparaging comments toward him at the reunion caught him very off guard.

He left with one friend

While most of the New Orleans cast got together in-studio for the season’s reunion, Brett was the only participant to choose to appear virtually.

Brett keeps in touch with at least one of his former castmates. He recently posted a photo featuring Bennett and his tiny house. Since leaving the show, he’s also introduced fans to his new girlfriend Britney Sleeter.

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres Wednesday, January 13, at 8/7c on Lifetime.